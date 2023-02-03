ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

deerfield-beach.com

Little Tikes Program - Constitution Park

The Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce that we will offer a Little Tikes Program for ages 2yrs-4yrs of age. The Little Tikes program is a Parent/Child participatory class. Students will engage in developing Fine & Gross Motor Skills, Letter & Number Recognition, Arts & Crafts, as well as learning Socialization Skills, all through the power of play in a multi-sensorial environment. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Constitution Park, 2841 West Hillsboro Blvd. Residents $25 and non-residents $35.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
deerfield-beach.com

Empowering EveryBODY

The Department of Parks and Recreation would like to notify the community of a special workshop for middle and high school-age youth led by Liz Gruber, Ph.D., and Allison Ford, M.S., from Home for Balance Psychotherapy Group, LLC. The workshop will be held at the City of Deerfield Beach Teen Center, 1345 SW 11th Way, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441, on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Youth must be present the entire time.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Affordable housing complex in Liberty City reopens

MIAMI (WSVN) - Historic homes were restored and reopened in Liberty City. County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the affordable housing complex that actually dates all the way back to 1953, Monday. It’s a moment filled with special meaning for those who grew up here. “This is...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure

Northwest Hospital provides patients with new option for clearing blockages, and opening narrowed carotid artery. February 6, 2023 – HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, a 289-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective trans-carotid artery revascularization (TCAR) procedure.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M

Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, This Time Tuesday

Diverging Diamond Road Work Continues. Express Lane, Highway Expansion Means Slow Go For Now. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The opening of the Diverging Diamond did little to stop I-95 closures in and around Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Transporation says two major […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
districtadministration.com

One superintendent’s rocky road ends as school board battles rage on

Vickie Cartwright’s saga as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools—and her months-long battle with its school board—appears to have come to an end with a $365,000 separation agreement. Cartwright grabbed national headlines during the height of the COVID pandemic for imposing a mask mandate despite Florida Gov....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Frustration mounts for Miami Gardens condo complex residents

MIAMI -- More than a week after a massive fire at a Miami Gardens condo complex forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, many  of them voiced frustration Monday amid word that the property manager was handing out documents for those eligible for financial assistance.Several of the residents who live at the complex found out through word of mouth about the papers being handed out to some people who were at a shelter waiting to see how much help they may qualify for."Everyday you come here they keep telling you it's tomorrow (and) it's the next day (or) it's...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Bulk Pick-Up Transitioning to WM in March 2023

Dear valued neighbor, Bulk collection service will be provided by EWS, a WM partner, starting in March. Pick-up schedules and our commitment to high-quality service remain the same. For public safety:. Please place loose items, under 25 pounds, in a disposable bag, box, carton, or crate of sufficient strength for...
WSVN-TV

Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

