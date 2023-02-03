STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly. Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond. Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO