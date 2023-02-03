Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Ford Legacy Gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Historical Society is offering a rare view inside the property once used as the winter home of Henry and Clara Ford with an event coming up on Feb. 25. Amy Mitchell, the president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society, joined Morning Brea with...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire introduces international firefighter through exchange program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department introduced their very own international firefighter that’s apart of a city-wide program. Sandra Hoffman is from Halle, Germany and is here as a part of the International Exchange Firefighter program. The program was proposed back in January of last year in...
wtoc.com
Super Museum Sunday underway on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday was Super Museum Sunday, which meant participating museums and historical sites all over the state had free admission. People took advantage of the day by exploring some of the ones we have right here in the Coastal Empire. The Tybee Island Light Station and...
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If loofahs are starting to be hard to come by, then look no further than some swingers in central Florida. Garnering attention from hundreds of thousands online, they are reportedly displaying loofah sponges to let people know that they’re a part of the swinger’s community. TikToker Tora Himan shared a now-viral […]
Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College Of Art And Design is receiving backlash from community members. They claim the school is negatively impacting growth across the Hostess City. Several local groups speaking out today against SCAD saying it’s time for the private college to do its part when it comes to growth in downtown […]
wtoc.com
Sunday marks Savannah’s Enmarket Arena one-year anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Enmarket Arena is celebrating its one-year anniversary Sunday. Following years of planning and some delays in opening the venue staff welcomed the public in Sunday to celebrate the milestone. Now after hosting 325,000 fans and 20 sold out shows, Savannah’s mayor says the venue...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Sparkling Queens Cleaning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Keeping a clean house can be too much for anyone going though cancer treatments or caring for a loved one who has cancer. Nancy Garza doesn’t mind if she sometimes works harder cleaning other people’s homes than her own. “If we can go out...
wtoc.com
Renovations underway to upgrade Tybee Island’s city hall
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction crews are working hard to renovate Tybee Island’s City Hall. This project takes a lot more patience because it’s designated as a historic site and they want to preserve many of its historic elements. Demo is still underway, but Assistant City Manager...
WSAV-TV
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
wtoc.com
Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Super Museum Sunday, the SCAD Museum of Art opened its doors to the public but some locals had issues with some of the planned activities. A group of people took to the street Sunday to protest the Savannah College of Art and Design, in light of a bus tour the school was giving for Super Museum Sunday.
wtoc.com
22-year-old entrepreneur gets Outstanding Georgia Citizen award
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man who started a production company in Savannah at the age of 12 has been getting a lot of recognition for his involvement in the community. He has received many awards, but his most recent was being named an Outstanding Georgia Citizen. WTOC got to speak to the man who said he couldn’t do what he does without the community.
WSAV-TV
Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after shoving student
A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after …. A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video...
wtoc.com
Freedom Day celebration held at Mitchelville Park Saturday
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - A Freedom Day celebration was held at the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on Hilton Head Island. Held in conjunction with the 27th Annual Gullah Celebration, the Freedom Day celebration honored Robert Smalls who was born into slavery in Beaufort. He freed himself, his crew, and...
Super Museum Sunday returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Super Museum Sunday is back in a big way and local museum workers are gearing up with extra staff. “You really can’t prepare for that amount of numbers, but we do, and just get extra staff and prepare for that mass amount of people,” says Dan McCall, the special events manager […]
wtoc.com
Baking Valentine’s Day treats
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Valentine’s Day is next week and people might choose to celebrate early with a Galentine’s Day brunch at Bar Julian in the Thomson Hotel. Chef Noah Whritenour, from the Thompson, joined Morning Break along with Kathryn Autry of Safe Shelter, which is partnering on several upcoming events at the Thompson, including the Galentine’s Day brunch.
Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia
Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
wtoc.com
Environmental groups team up to clean a creek in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly. Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond. Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.
wtoc.com
Saturday marks the final day of the Critz Tybee Run
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of runners got their money’s worth Saturday morning at the final day of the Critz Tybee Run. There were several different races for runners to compete in today, including the Collin’s Quarter 10K, the Chu’s Half Marathon, The Lighthouse Pizza 2.8 mile Beach Run, and the West Construction 1 Mile..
wtoc.com
Coast Guard rescues woman off of St. Catherine’s Island
LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was rescued off of the coast of Liberty County Saturday. Air Station Savannah posted in a tweet that a 56-year-old woman had to be rescued from a vessel that ran aground near St. Catherine’s Island. No other details have been released. WTOC...
