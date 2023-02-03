Read full article on original website
Related
This Impossibly Simple Lamb Chop Recipe Stars a Beer Marinade
Miami is home to a plethora of Nikkei restaurants, blending the best of Peruvian and Japanese flavors and techniques. And for chef Fernando Salazar of prime steakhouse Platea, their preponderance in the Magic City is far from surprising. “Miami is a mecca and melting pot of influence from all over...
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Tomato Rice
In the kitchen today, we welcome Natalia Paiva-Neves from O’Dinis making Tomato Rice. In a medium-sized pan, bring the onions and olive oil to a simmer for about 4 minutes, until onions turn translucent. Add garlic, parsley, tomatoes, both paprikas, salt, crushed red pepper and bay leaf. Sauté for...
Slow-cooked shredded spicy lamb: Thomasina Miers’ recipe for lamb birria
Birria is a sensational dish from northern Mexico. It’s designed for scraggy, cheap cuts of lamb, goat or beef, which is marinated in a blend of dried chillies, herbs and classic Mexican spices, then slow-cooked. This produces a rich broth that is served on the side for sipping or for dipping tacos into. Use a pressure cooker for speed, or simply a low oven, and serve at the table with hot tortillas, slaw, lime wedges, diced onion and chilli sauce for a meal to end all meals.
What Is Miso, Exactly?
My friend’s excited voice on the phone could only mean one thing: She had found another obscure (for her) ingredient in the new international food store that had opened up near her place. I wasn’t wrong. “What is miso?” she asked excitedly. Since I’m the go-to...
Tarragon Chicken – A French Vintage Recipe
Comfort food is back! More decadent flavors are returning in my cooking. This tarragon chicken has been a classic French staple gracing tables for decades. Almost all French cookbooks, brasseries, bistros, and small restaurants in France have a similar version.
Mexican Menudo (Tripe Soup)
Menudo Soup (or Pancita) is an authentic Mexican recipe made of beef tripe. It is simmered for hours to develop a rich and satisfying broth. A big pot of Menudo is the start of many Sunday mornings in Mexico. There are different versions of this dish. This is my family’s version. We are from the good State of Durango.
skinnytaste.com
Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. When I want to whip up a quick dinner on busy weeknights, I love making this easy Air Fryer Shrimp that comes out perfectly every time. Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp. Shrimp is one of my go-to’s for a quick weeknight...
Baked Shells And Cheese With Italian Breadcrumbs, A Dinner Classic
This tasty Shells and Cheese recipe is topped with golden brown, Italian breadcrumbs, delicious garlic flavor and herb seasonings, smothered in a thick coating of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Classic Shrimp Scampi
My Classic Shrimp Scampi, sauteed in olive oil and garlic butter, finished with white wine and seasonings, is easy to make and will rival the shrimp scampi your favorite Italian restaurant serves.
marthastewart.com
How to Organize Your Kitchen Cabinets for Good
The kitchen truly is the center of your home—it's where you gather to make family meals or prepare for a dinner party. Since this space sees so much action, it's important that it is organized with efficiency and accessibility in mind. But when was the last time you took a peek inside your cabinets? No matter how hard you try, they inevitably become cluttered. Tidying them up, however, is a must if you want your kitchen to work as hard for you as you do in it.
Shrimp Chow Mein - Make It at Home for Dinner!
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
12tomatoes.com
Asian Peanut Broccoli Salad
Whether it’s for a backyard barbecue or a church potluck, it’s hard to go wrong with a broccoli salad. We’ve made quite a few different versions over the years, but the recipe we have for you today just might be our new favorite. There are few things that don’t taste good with a creamy peanut sauce and it turns out broccoli is no exception. This Broccoli Peanut Salad is inspired by our favorite Asian flavors and is sure to be a hit with all who try it (dare I say, even the veggie haters!).
Healthy Recipe: Almond Pound Cake
Pound cake is traditionally made from equal amounts of flour, butter, sugar and eggs. Originally the weight of all the ingredients totaled 1-pound, hence the name!. This recipe is a little different in that we have cut down on the sugar and substituted almond flour for half of the usual wheat flour. The resulting pound cake is a little heavier but has less starch and more protein. Glazing with lemon syrup gives it an extra bite. This cake is delicious as a simple dessert with berries or cooked fruit, or just with a cup of good coffee.
The Daily South
Buttery Parmesan-Herb Mini Crackers
If you love Buttered Saltines or Alabama Firecrackers, these seasoned petite saltine crackers may just be your new favorite appetizer. We've loaded up mini saltines with high-flavor ingredients, including Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and seasoned salt. The petite crackers are then finished off with Parmesan cheese. All of the seasoned...
12tomatoes.com
Buttermilk Pecan Praline Skillet Cake
The richest skillet cake ever. There are many ways to top a cake. Sometimes just a simple dusting of powdered sugar can complete your confection to perfection. Other times you need to take a “more is more” approach and really lean into a decadent topping. This cake definitely falls into the latter category! But, instead of a frosting, you make a pecan praline glaze. If your mouth is already watering then you’re in the right place.
Nigel Slater’s potato, camembert and dill recipe
An unapologetically bolstering affair. A cold-weather dish, heavy with starch, cream and cheese that takes its inspiration from tartiflette. We ate this with finely cut speck, but the inclusion of dill – always happy in the presence of waxy-fleshed potatoes – would make it just as suited to thickly cut smoked salmon. One for a bone-cold day.
12tomatoes.com
Homemade General Tso’s Shrimp and Broccoli Stir Fry
A classic take-out comfort dish made right in the comfort of your own kitchen!. General Tso’s Shrimp is an enduringly popular American Chinese menu dish. It’s a great tasting go-to for its subtly sweet flavor, that’s often accompanied by the slight kick of chili. There aren’t many takeout Chinese restaurants that leave out General Tso’s in some variation, whether it’s in chicken, shrimp, or beef. With that being said, if you learn to cook it at home, it’s almost certain that you’ll stop making this enjoyable meal a part of your regular Chinese takeout order.
Martha Stewart’s Reaction to Queso Dip Is True to Form
They say stars are just like the rest of us, but we all know kitchen icon Martha Stewart is an exception. She’s just straight-up fancy. Case in point: Earlier this week on Instagram, Stewart shared a delicious-looking photo of linguine with lemon and Parmesan topped with sturgeon caviar, and shared a detailed, mouth-watering description of her lemon and Armagnac pound cake. I’m not sure about you, but I don’t keep most of those ingredients on hand. (And by that I mean, what’s Armagnac?)
Chicken Chasseur (Hunter's Chicken)
If you’ve never heard of Chicken Chasseur, you’re not in the minority. Often called Hunters Chicken, it’s a delicious alternative to a boring weeknight meal. This classic French country dish will tantalize your taste buds as you amaze your family with your culinary skills. And the best part is just how easy it is to make.
Comments / 0