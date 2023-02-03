Scattered showers & t-storms today. Not everyone will see rain. Then, widespread downpours & strong t-storms tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It’s going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s through Wednesday morning. We’re also going to see more fog through the morning, and it could be dense in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for all of South Mississippi into Wednesday morning. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. It will stay breezy and humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. More showers and storms are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms, and there is chance that a few storms could be strong.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO