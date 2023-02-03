Around 16 VALORANT teams from across the world have begun the travel to São Paulo, Brazil for the first international event of the year. Half of the teams set to compete in the tournament will arrive in São Paulo over the next few days, with the event set to begin on Feb. 13. All teams from the Alpha bracket, which include the likes of NRG, Cloud9, Gen.G, DRX, and more are set to compete next week.

