FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley
Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For Friday Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed
Fightful Select have revealed the list of producers for SmackDown’s matches and segments:. Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Imperium: Jason Jordan. The Viking Raiders vs. The Brawling Brutes: Shane Helms. Zelina Vega vs. Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler: Petey Williams. Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn segment: Michael Hayes. There were...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Pensacola, Florida: Rollins vs. Rhodes
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from Pensacola, Florida at the Pensacola Bay Center. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch defeated Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY. WWE Undisputed Tag...
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Brutal Schedule In The 80s & 90s
“The Enforcer” Arn Anderson opened up about WWE’s brutal schedule through the 1980s and ’90s, and what some stars did to cope with the demand. Speaking on a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson spoke candidly about how physically and mentally draining it was to be on the road so often.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Featured On WWE Elimination Chamber Poster
WWE presents the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre that will air on Peacock. Roman Reigns is featured on the poster, which you can see below:. Here is the updated card:. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 2/3/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,384,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,544,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.67 rating from one week ago. This was the Royal Rumble fallout episode of SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
More Spoilers From Last Night’s MLW SuperFight Tapings
PWInsider have come through with some more backstage notes out of last night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. The show went down at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Notes from the show are below:. Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser”...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Segment Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Bayley will be returning to the gold brand this week to host a special edition of her ‘Ding Dong Hello’ show. On Twitter, it was confirmed that Bayley will be appearing this Tuesday, with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin being her guests.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns...
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller Crashes WWE NXT Vengeance Day Post-Show Media Call
Grayson Waller may not have trashed the EVPs or chomped down on Blueberry muffins, but the Australian still made a scene on the post-show call for NXT Vengeance Day. At this weekend’s pay-per-view event, Waller came up short against NXT Champion Bron Breaker, losing by pinfall in a steel cage match.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Lineup For Tonight’s MLW SuperFight TV Tapings
Major League Wrestling is in Philadelphia, PA tonight for an event titled SuperFight that will serve as TV tapings. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s TV tapings below:. World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu. Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards. Dumpster Match: Real1 vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Pay-Per-View Event
WWE presents the NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view event tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller inside of a Steel Cage Match will headline the show. You can check out the final lineup for tonight’s Vengeance Day pay-per-view event below:. NXT...
ewrestlingnews.com
New WWE NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Crowned At Vengeance Day
Fallon Henley and Kiana James have been crowned the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions after dethroning Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at Vengeance Day 2023. In the second match of the night, the new champions got the win in under ten minutes, with Henley getting the pinfall for her team.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roxanne Perez Recalls Story Involving Booker T In Her Formative Years
In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke about her training with Reality of Wrestling. She particularly recalled a story involving her trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and his wife, Sharmell. Here’s what ‘The Prodigy’ had to say:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY 2023 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Creative Plans For Monday Night Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw goes down from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, live on USA at 8pm Eastern. Fightful Select have shared the creative plans for tonight’s show. The card is always subject to change:. Edge & Beth Phoenix promo. Angelo Dawkins vs. Damien...
