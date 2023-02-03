Read full article on original website
Taylor Wilde Reveals How Motherhood Impacted Her Wrestling Career
On January 10, 2011, Taylor Wilde announced that she was retiring from wrestling in order to pursue her Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree. Wilde gave birth to her son on April 20, 2018, and named him Taylor. On April 25, 2021, the former Knockouts Champion returned to Impact Wrestling at...
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
WWE SmackDown News – Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns, Title Match Set For Elimination Chamber
At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn turned on The Bloodline by attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair. Things didn’t end well for the former Honorary Uce as The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso destroyed Zayn in the middle of the ring while Jey Uso quit the faction.
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
Bayley Segment Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Bayley will be returning to the gold brand this week to host a special edition of her ‘Ding Dong Hello’ show. On Twitter, it was confirmed that Bayley will be appearing this Tuesday, with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin being her guests.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley
Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Roxanne Perez Recalls Story Involving Booker T In Her Formative Years
In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke about her training with Reality of Wrestling. She particularly recalled a story involving her trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and his wife, Sharmell. Here’s what ‘The Prodigy’ had to say:
WWE News: Liv Morgan Aims At Charlotte’s Title, Damian Priest’s Plans For RAW
At Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Georgia, reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. Morgan later shared a photo on Twitter, seemingly hinting at chasing Flair’s title en route to WrestleMania 39.
Producers For WWE SmackDown Revealed
Fightful Select have revealed the list of producers for SmackDown’s matches and segments:. Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Imperium: Jason Jordan. Zelina Vega vs. Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler: Petey Williams. Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn segment: Michael Hayes. There were three dark matches last night: one before the show,...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day
WWE presents the NXT Vengeance Day event tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina and will air on Peacock. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller inside of a Steel Cage Match will headline the show. Here is the final card:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller...
Roman Reigns Featured On WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Poster
WWE presents the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. Roman Reigns is featured on the official poster, which you can see below:. You can check out the updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman...
Bully Ray On The TNT Championship Changing Hands Frequently
On the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray (the former Bubba Ray Dudley) shared his two cents on the TNT Championship changing hands frequently over the past few months. The WWE & TNA Hall of Famer noted how a title changing hands frequently can make for...
The Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns...
Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Brutal Schedule In The 80s & 90s
“The Enforcer” Arn Anderson opened up about WWE’s brutal schedule through the 1980s and ’90s, and what some stars did to cope with the demand. Speaking on a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson spoke candidly about how physically and mentally draining it was to be on the road so often.
WWE News – The Miz & Xavier Woods Appear On Pictionary, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
WWE Superstars The Miz and Xavier Woods recently appeared on the popular game show Pictionary. You can check out the entire episode below:. WWE has uploaded the “Top 10” moments from this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The show witnessed Sami Zayn spearing Roman Reigns and challenging him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view event. You can check out the video below:
Tony Khan Suggests Date & Location For AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Pay-Per-View Event
All Elite Wrestling has yet to announce the date and location for the 2023 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event. Last year, the event took place during Memorial Day weekend on May 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. On the Mark Hoke Show, AEW...
Aron Stevens Defends Tyrus, Calls Him A Stand Up Guy
Aron Stevens was a recent guest of The Ten Count with Steve Fall podcast, and he discussed the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Tyrus. The former Damien Sandow thinks that Tyrus gets a bit of a bad rap due to his political views. You can check out some highlights from the...
Jake Roberts Says AEW Wanted To Give Him Animatronic Snake
Jake “The Snake” Roberts offered up an interesting anecdote on a recent episode of his Snake Pit podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that All Elite Wrestling pitched the idea of him using an animatronic snake instead of a live animal. The plans didn’t come to fruition because of the cost.
