ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Taylor Wilde Reveals How Motherhood Impacted Her Wrestling Career

On January 10, 2011, Taylor Wilde announced that she was retiring from wrestling in order to pursue her Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree. Wilde gave birth to her son on April 20, 2018, and named him Taylor. On April 25, 2021, the former Knockouts Champion returned to Impact Wrestling at...
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW

At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
ewrestlingnews.com

Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change

Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
ewrestlingnews.com

Bayley Segment Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Bayley will be returning to the gold brand this week to host a special edition of her ‘Ding Dong Hello’ show. On Twitter, it was confirmed that Bayley will be appearing this Tuesday, with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin being her guests.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley

Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
ewrestlingnews.com

Roxanne Perez Recalls Story Involving Booker T In Her Formative Years

In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke about her training with Reality of Wrestling. She particularly recalled a story involving her trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and his wife, Sharmell. Here’s what ‘The Prodigy’ had to say:
ewrestlingnews.com

Producers For WWE SmackDown Revealed

Fightful Select have revealed the list of producers for SmackDown’s matches and segments:. Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Imperium: Jason Jordan. Zelina Vega vs. Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler: Petey Williams. Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn segment: Michael Hayes. There were three dark matches last night: one before the show,...
ewrestlingnews.com

Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE presents the NXT Vengeance Day event tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina and will air on Peacock. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller inside of a Steel Cage Match will headline the show. Here is the final card:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Featured On WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Poster

WWE presents the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. Roman Reigns is featured on the official poster, which you can see below:. You can check out the updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bully Ray On The TNT Championship Changing Hands Frequently

On the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray (the former Bubba Ray Dudley) shared his two cents on the TNT Championship changing hands frequently over the past few months. The WWE & TNA Hall of Famer noted how a title changing hands frequently can make for...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card

Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns...
ewrestlingnews.com

Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Brutal Schedule In The 80s & 90s

“The Enforcer” Arn Anderson opened up about WWE’s brutal schedule through the 1980s and ’90s, and what some stars did to cope with the demand. Speaking on a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson spoke candidly about how physically and mentally draining it was to be on the road so often.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE News – The Miz & Xavier Woods Appear On Pictionary, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

WWE Superstars The Miz and Xavier Woods recently appeared on the popular game show Pictionary. You can check out the entire episode below:. WWE has uploaded the “Top 10” moments from this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The show witnessed Sami Zayn spearing Roman Reigns and challenging him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view event. You can check out the video below:
ewrestlingnews.com

Aron Stevens Defends Tyrus, Calls Him A Stand Up Guy

Aron Stevens was a recent guest of The Ten Count with Steve Fall podcast, and he discussed the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Tyrus. The former Damien Sandow thinks that Tyrus gets a bit of a bad rap due to his political views. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com

Jake Roberts Says AEW Wanted To Give Him Animatronic Snake

Jake “The Snake” Roberts offered up an interesting anecdote on a recent episode of his Snake Pit podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that All Elite Wrestling pitched the idea of him using an animatronic snake instead of a live animal. The plans didn’t come to fruition because of the cost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy