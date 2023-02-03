Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Related
WWEEK
With Regal’s Parent Company Declaring Bankruptcy, Portland-Area Movie Theaters Face a Moment of Reckoning
In recent years, it’s been well documented that the movie theater industry is struggling, fighting battles on many fronts. The pandemic hit this business hard, among so many others. 2022 saw an uptick in sales, propelled by such blockbusters as Top Gun: Maverick. It was enough to suggest that...
Portland readies for Louisiana-style Mardi Gras Ball, parade
For those looking for an "authentic" Mardi Gras party in the Pacific Northwest, the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus is hosting its annual Mardi Gras Ball in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 18.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
PDX Moon Market
Find unique gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day at the PDX Moon Market. The market blends local artisans and makers and food and cocktail vendors with fun activities and a welcoming environment. Here are the details about the upcoming event. Additional markets taking place this weekend are Portland...
pdxpipeline.com
White Eagle Saloon Serves up Pints w/ Live Tunes in North Portland | One of the City’s Oldest Haunts, Daily Happy Hour
Where pints are served up with live tunes regularly. Famous (infamous ?) for its live music tradition and unlikely truths of record-breaking tequila consumption, ladies of the evening, Shanghai tunnels and paranormal residents, the legendary White Eagle Café, Saloon & Rock ‘n’ Roll Hotel makes for memorable lunches or after-work gatherings with coworkers and friends. Enjoy a pint on the outdoor deck and beer garden or head indoors where dinner and a show are served up regularly at this Portland legend — one of the city’s oldest haunts.
Hillsboro teen attends 65th Grammy Awards thanks to Make-A-Wish Oregon
A local teen got her wish granted to attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday.
hereisoregon.com
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious
Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
WWEEK
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love the Homestyle Meals at This Cozy Country Restaurant in Oregon
Estacada, a charming town located in the heart of the Clackamas River Basin in Oregon, is known for its stunning scenery, friendly community, and delightful dining options. One of the most popular places to eat in Estacada is the Country Restaurant and Lounge. This family-owned and operated eatery has been serving up delicious homestyle meals to locals and visitors alike since Linda and Glen Parsons first opened their doors over 42 years ago.
Kohr Explores: Valentine’s Day on a budget at Goodwill Boutique
Valentine's Day is next week, but getting nice clothes and gifts for the holiday of love doesn't have to be a wallet-draining endeavor.
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
brewpublic.com
Brewery List Announced for the 2023 Hillsbrew Fest
After launching last year, the 2023 Hillsbrew Fest returns to the beautiful Wingspan Event Center at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro, Oregon. The second-year event will place beginning at Noon from Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26. The Hillsbrew Fest is presented by Art Larrance and Teddy Peetz,...
Hiking guide for Portland, Oregon
Check out these 15 hiking trails catered to all skill levels in and around Portland, Oregon for outdoor adventures.
KATU.com
Local "Jeopardy!" Reigning Champ Matthew Marcus
Last week Portland’s own Matthew Marcus showed his trivia powers and won in a landslide victory on "Jeopardy!". The reigning “Jeopardy!” champ joined us all the way from England to share more about his experience on the hit show. Will Matthew retain his title? Find out tonight at 7:00 on "Jeopardy!”, right here on KATU!
KGW
Portland coffee shop sells $150 cup of coffee
Proud Mary Cafe in northeast Portland is selling a $150 cup of coffee. The cafe will only sell 22 cups at its Portland and Austin locations combined.
Practicing music ‘rewires your brain,’ OHSU neuroscientist says
With the Grammy Awards just around the corner, Oregon Health & Science University is highlighting one neuroscientist’s research on the benefits of music.
The Portland Mercury
Sorry New Seasons Upper Management
You did it to yourselves. Unionizing is a REACTION. “Task Based Scheduling”, intense micro managing, changing people’s established schedules, implementing a more stupid attendance policy in the midst of a pandemic…. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute...
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
Yahoo!
Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast
A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
thereflector.com
Vancouver man charged in Salmon Creek motel murder
A Vancouver man faces a murder charge in the death of another man at a Salmon Creek motel. On Jan. 30, Jonathan Smith, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court. He faces one charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Roger Hudyma, 58, late last month.
Channel 6000
Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
Comments / 0