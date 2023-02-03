The Longhorns dropped their first match of the season on the road in Columbus on Sunday. Columbus, Ohio – No. 6 Texas Men's Tennis fell to No. 2 Ohio State, 4-0, at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus on Sunday. It was the first the first loss of the season for the Longhorns, who are now 5-1 as they return home to the Texas Tennis Center for a pair of matches this weekend against Pepperdine and No. 17 Arizona.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO