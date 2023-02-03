ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

rolltide.com

Alabama Men’s Golf Surges up Leaderboard in Final Round to Finish in Fourth at the John Hayt Invitational

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – Four Alabama men's golfers finished among the top 30 individuals, including two inside the top 20, to help lead the team to a fourth-place finish Monday afternoon at the John Hayt Invitational. The Tide closed the two-day, 54-hole event with a team total of 870 (294-293-283), including 5-under par 283 Monday which was the second-lowest team total of the final round.
rolltide.com

Alabama Men’s Tennis Splits Sunday Doubleheader

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's tennis program (6-1) picked up its fourth sweep and sixth win of the season during a Sunday doubleheader inside the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility. The Crimson Tide opened the day by suffering its first loss of the season to No. 19 Columbia...
rolltide.com

Alabama in Ninth After 36 Holes of the John Hayt Invitational

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – The No. 17 Alabama men's golf team is in ninth place after two rounds of the John Hayt Invitational Monday on the par 72, 6,966-yard Sawgrass Country Club course. The Crimson Tide opened with a 6-over par 294 in round one and followed that with a 5-over 293 to end the day at 11-over par 587.
