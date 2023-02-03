PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – The No. 17 Alabama men's golf team is in ninth place after two rounds of the John Hayt Invitational Monday on the par 72, 6,966-yard Sawgrass Country Club course. The Crimson Tide opened with a 6-over par 294 in round one and followed that with a 5-over 293 to end the day at 11-over par 587.

