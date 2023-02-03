ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamistudent.net

TikTok Trends Are Taking Over Oxford – Again.

While the start of the new semester is coming to a close, the Miami RedHawks are showing off their holiday gifts and winter purchases all around campus. Mini Uggs, liquid makeup and Lululemon Define jackets are taking this college town by storm, and to no surprise, TikTok influencers can be attributed to the latest crazes.
OXFORD, OH
miamistudent.net

Sorority under investigation for hazing

Miami University’s Alpha Phi chapter is under investigation after reports of hazing. In a statement provided by Alecia Lipton, associate director of media relations, Lipton writes that the reports were made on Feb. 5 “by members of a sorority.” The statement did not specify if the reports came from members of Alpha Phi or another sorority.
1017thepoint.com

LONG-TIME RICHMOND EDUCATOR, COACH DIES

(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond educator and coach has died. John Lebo died Sunday. Lebo was the first Dean of Students at Richmond High School and spent 28 years there. He served on numerous boards and helped to found the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. In 1995, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash – the highest award an Indiana civilian can receive. Visitation will be this Saturday at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. John Lebo was 90.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
miamistudent.net

Miami partners with Amazon: ‘A pathway for Amazon employees to advance in higher education’

Miami University announced a new partnership with Amazon on Jan. 13. The partnership offers Amazon employees the opportunity to pursue higher education at Miami’s regional campuses through Amazon's Career Choice Program, which helps employees pay for tuition at affiliated institutions. Alecia Lipton, associate director of media relations at Miami,...
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio

The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
2foodtrippers

Cincinnati Chili Recipe

Cincinnati Chili is the ultimate comfort food for people who love spaghetti, cheese and chili. Follow our easy Cincinnati Chili recipe and make the decadently delicious dish at home this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later

* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing

We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
MIAMISBURG, OH
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
MAINEVILLE, OH
WBKR

Did You Know that ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is Based in Kentucky?

We found out the process for being featured on America's Best Restaurants, and that business owners pay a small fee for their service. Matt Plapp is the CEO and Founder of America's Best Restaurants. Using his branded social media and Youtube channel, Matt and his team feature web episodes of locally-owned restaurants, to attract more local customers. So, unlike a destination food show, America's Best Restaurants focuses on unique spots that locals will love if they hear about them.
EVANSVILLE, IN
OnlyInYourState

Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants

In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy