Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Related
miamistudent.net
TikTok Trends Are Taking Over Oxford – Again.
While the start of the new semester is coming to a close, the Miami RedHawks are showing off their holiday gifts and winter purchases all around campus. Mini Uggs, liquid makeup and Lululemon Define jackets are taking this college town by storm, and to no surprise, TikTok influencers can be attributed to the latest crazes.
miamistudent.net
Sorority under investigation for hazing
Miami University’s Alpha Phi chapter is under investigation after reports of hazing. In a statement provided by Alecia Lipton, associate director of media relations, Lipton writes that the reports were made on Feb. 5 “by members of a sorority.” The statement did not specify if the reports came from members of Alpha Phi or another sorority.
1017thepoint.com
LONG-TIME RICHMOND EDUCATOR, COACH DIES
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond educator and coach has died. John Lebo died Sunday. Lebo was the first Dean of Students at Richmond High School and spent 28 years there. He served on numerous boards and helped to found the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. In 1995, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash – the highest award an Indiana civilian can receive. Visitation will be this Saturday at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. John Lebo was 90.
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
wvxu.org
Remembering Eric "Bubbo Bo" Boulanger, radio host and truckers' companion
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, the 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran who died Friday of brain cancer, will be remembered as a "giant elf" with a quick wit, generous soul, appreciation for listeners and dedication to informing America's late-night truck drivers. He was 66. "I'm pleased to be … the weekend...
Step aside, groundhog: Root Beer Stand opening day is true marker of spring
Step aside, Punxsutawney Phil, the true indication that spring is on its way has dropped: The announcement of The Root Beer Stand's opening day.
miamistudent.net
Miami partners with Amazon: ‘A pathway for Amazon employees to advance in higher education’
Miami University announced a new partnership with Amazon on Jan. 13. The partnership offers Amazon employees the opportunity to pursue higher education at Miami’s regional campuses through Amazon's Career Choice Program, which helps employees pay for tuition at affiliated institutions. Alecia Lipton, associate director of media relations at Miami,...
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
Cincinnati Chili Recipe
Cincinnati Chili is the ultimate comfort food for people who love spaghetti, cheese and chili. Follow our easy Cincinnati Chili recipe and make the decadently delicious dish at home this weekend.
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing
We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
Retro candy store to open in Tipp City
Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, said it will be a retro candy store that is "reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.
Fox 19
6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says
MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
FC Cincinnati demolition to begin for Wrigleyville-like development
FC Cincinnati will once again be transforming an entire city block of Central Parkway, beginning with demolishing several existing buildings
Did You Know that ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ is Based in Kentucky?
We found out the process for being featured on America's Best Restaurants, and that business owners pay a small fee for their service. Matt Plapp is the CEO and Founder of America's Best Restaurants. Using his branded social media and Youtube channel, Matt and his team feature web episodes of locally-owned restaurants, to attract more local customers. So, unlike a destination food show, America's Best Restaurants focuses on unique spots that locals will love if they hear about them.
OnlyInYourState
Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants
In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
Fox 19
Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
Comments / 0