How Ron Marinaccio can become a reliable weapon for the Yankees
The Yankees are quietly putting together a potentially dominant bullpen. It will no longer have recent liability Aroldis Chapman, and it will – hopefully – have Michael King and Ron Marinaccio at full strength. Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loásiga, Lou Trivino, Tommy Kahnle, and whoever loses the rotation battle between Clarke Schmidt and Domingo Germán will also be relief stalwarts.
Yankees announce 29 non-roster invitees for 2023 spring training
Non-roster invitees are always a good signal as to the players a particular organization wants a closer look at. There’s typically a collection of veterans filling out slots within the org, but the big league camp gives an opportunity for prospects to gel with guys that have already made it to the show, and maybe surprise with better batted ball data or other advancements made over the winter.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman ripped by radio host following 2022 playoff disappointment
The latest comments by New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman haven’t sat well with many fans of the team or media members. WFAN’s Brandon Tierney ripped into Brian Cashman for suggesting that Yankees fans overreacted to the team being swept in the 2022 ALCS. Cashmand told The Score in Chicago that the Yankees “had a hell of another run” before the Houston Astros eliminated New York from the playoffs.
Roenis Elias could be the Cubs’ secret bullpen weapon
Many of us — perhaps you! — hope the Cubs will still reunite with lefthander Andrew Chafin, who’s still unsigned only about three weeks away from the beginning of spring games. In case that doesn’t happen, though, the Cubs might already have in camp, on a minor-league...
Padres FanFest Being Packed Was a Good Thing
If you’re on social media, I’m sure you probably saw fans complaining about how many people were at San Diego Padres FanFest this past Saturday at Petco Park. As someone who was there at 7:30 am and saw how long the lines were to get into the ballpark at 8 am, I certainly understand people being frustrated.
Two weeks until Spring Training! - A Hunt and Peck
Today was a beautiful day and though we still have a few more doldrums of winter to endure, it was a nice reminder that Spring Training is only two weeks away! Pitchers and catchers for the St. Louis Cardinals will report in just ten days and players will certainly trickle in before then. In fact, some people look to be leaving very soon:
Rick Reuschel should be in the Hall of Fame
Let me start another Hall of Fame controversy. I think it’s a serious oversight by the Hall of Fame to not have inducted former Cubs righthander Rick Reuschel, more than 30 years after his retirement. Reuschel didn’t get any real consideration in his one year on the BBWAA ballot...
Guardians spring training battles: Backup catcher
As spring training finally arrives at our doorsteps, I wanted to take a look at the few spots on the Guardians’ roster where there is a position battle. Why not start with the most exciting position in baseball? Backup catcher!. While you may sense the sarcasm — given that...
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: One More Week
We’re almost there, Yankees fans! Although the weather in the Northeast this weekend may make it hard to believe, in just eight days, spring training opens, as the players participating in the World Baseball Classic report a few days earlier than everyone else. How have the members of the organization been spending their last few winter days?
