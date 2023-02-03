Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
How Ron Marinaccio can become a reliable weapon for the Yankees
The Yankees are quietly putting together a potentially dominant bullpen. It will no longer have recent liability Aroldis Chapman, and it will – hopefully – have Michael King and Ron Marinaccio at full strength. Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loásiga, Lou Trivino, Tommy Kahnle, and whoever loses the rotation battle between Clarke Schmidt and Domingo Germán will also be relief stalwarts.
chatsports.com
Break brings back key Avalanche players
Players are back on the ice. As a team, this time. Not in similarly-colored jerseys playing 3-on-3 hockey which we saw this past weekend at a less-than-memorable NHL All-Star Game. While the Avs had Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar representing the ‘A’ at the events, they fell in...
chatsports.com
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: One More Week
We’re almost there, Yankees fans! Although the weather in the Northeast this weekend may make it hard to believe, in just eight days, spring training opens, as the players participating in the World Baseball Classic report a few days earlier than everyone else. How have the members of the organization been spending their last few winter days?
chatsports.com
Guardians spring training battles: Backup catcher
As spring training finally arrives at our doorsteps, I wanted to take a look at the few spots on the Guardians’ roster where there is a position battle. Why not start with the most exciting position in baseball? Backup catcher!. While you may sense the sarcasm — given that...
chatsports.com
Remembering pro football’s most bizarre All-Star game
As the NFL concludes a four-day Pro Bowl Games event that has looked more like a “Battle of the Network Stars” than a football game, we are reminded of an unusual postseason event from decades ago: the American Football League’s “All-Star Bowl” following the 1965 season.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (37-16) at Detroit Pistons (14-40) Game #54 2/5/23
Boston Celtics (37-16) at Detroit Pistons (14-40) 7:00 PM ET. The Celtics travel to Detroit to face the Pistons for the third of 4 games between them this season. These two teams faced off in Boston on November 9 and the Celtics came away with a 128-112 win. They then met in Detroit 3 days later and the Celtics again won 117-108. They will meet for a 4th and final time in Boston on February 15.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
chatsports.com
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
chatsports.com
Ian Kinsler named special assistant to GM
Longtime Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler is rejoining the club, the team announced today. Kinsler, who retired following the 2019 season, has been named special assistant to general manager Chris Young. Kinsler finished his playing career with the San Diego Padres, and joined the Padres front office in an...
chatsports.com
SBN Reacts: Fans got it right — Suns will be ‘incredibly active’ under new ownership
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Late last week, you all took a survey to predict which teams would be the most active ahead of the NBA trade deadline this Thursday, at 1pm AZ time.
chatsports.com
Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning
That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
chatsports.com
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
chatsports.com
Joe Woods gets another DC job in NFL immediately but there’s a catch
One of the biggest and most important changes that the Cleveland Browns made this offseason was to move on from DC Joe Woods and hire Jim Schwartz. In fact, Schwartz’s hire is one of just three things noted that the team needed this offseason to get back to the playoffs in 2023.
chatsports.com
Report: Lakers willing to go all-in on trade for Kyrie Irving, but only if he accepts a two-year deal
For the last nine months, the Lakers have remained conservative regarding trade negotiations. Time and time again, the Lakers have resisted including the oft-discussed first round draft picks in trades, resulting in lots of talk and little action. Even the one trade they completed for Rui Hachimura was one that was such a good deal, it was nearly impossible to turn it down and it didn’t cost the team anything more than second round picks.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: The Steelers look to add an athletic defensive lineman with their top pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2023 offseason. With free agency as the next big event to shape next season’s roster, it will be followed by the NFL draft in April. The Steelers will have a number of decisions with players who were on the 2022 roster and will have the opportunity to add some free agent acquisitions before making their first draft selection. The NFL combine and player pro days will also shape the team’s big boards before the draft.
