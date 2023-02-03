Read full article on original website
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/5/23
Newsday | Erik Boland: As spring training draws closer, Boland offered an early 26-man roster prediction with five starters, eight relievers, and 13 position players. Of course, it goes without saying that things can change in a hurry in the event of trades, signings, and injuries. He predicts Domingo Germán...
How the Bears can nail the NFL Draft: A road map through all 7 rounds
MOBILE, Ala. — There are astronomical expectations on the Bears this offseason. Everything general manager Ryan Poles did in his first year on the job was aimed at setting up this pivotal opportunity, and he’s loaded with an NFL-high $90.9 million in salary-cap space and a full slate of draft picks.
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
Introducing our 2023 Detroit Tigers top 30 prospect list
So far this offseason, the farm system bequeathed to new President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris has been pretty widely maligned. There are plenty of good reasons for that, but there is also some commentary that probably has more to do with the prior regime’s reputation in terms of scouting and player development as with the actual talent on hand. The system isn’t good but it isn’t a disaster either.
Ian Kinsler named special assistant to GM
Longtime Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler is rejoining the club, the team announced today. Kinsler, who retired following the 2019 season, has been named special assistant to general manager Chris Young. Kinsler finished his playing career with the San Diego Padres, and joined the Padres front office in an...
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire) Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston) Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated) No. 3 Houston...
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Poll: Which Veteran Quarterback Should the Houston Texans Sign?
The Rumor Mill be Rumoring and many folks have the Houston Texans bringing a veteran quarterback onto the team for the 2023 campaign. If that does happen, it not only gives Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans the flexibility to take Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young with the #2 overall pick, should Young get snapped up prior to the Texans’ pick, they could go with fellow ‘Bama star, EDGE Will Anderson Jr. instead.
2022 Detroit Lions Awards: Offensive Player of the Year
The Detroit Lions offense was electric in 2022. They scored 453 points, the second most in franchise history, and they finished the season ranked fifth in offensive DVOA. Of course, when an offense is firing on all cylinders like that, there are several reasons for it. The offensive coordinator deserves a share of the praise. The quarterback will always get a huge chunk of recognition. As will will the offensive line and certain playmakers.
Finding positivity in the Royals’ off-season
Here at Hok Talk on Royals Review, I’ve taken a lot of flak for being overly negative this off-season. However, insinuations that I hate this team, hate baseball, or only think negatively simply don’t hold up if you look at the body of work I’ve produced. 2016 and 2017 in particular were chock full of positive articles extolling the virtues of Cheslor Cuthbert and predicting the return of Kendrys Morales as a productive hitter.
Analysis: The progression of Scottie Barnes’ jump shot
Well, Toronto Raptors fans, no need to be alarmed because the rumours are not true. I’ve heard them all season long, whether it be on Twitter, Instagram, TV, Radio, everywhere you go these lies would be spread. I am here today with proof! Proof that can relieve an entire...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: The Steelers look to add an athletic defensive lineman with their top pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2023 offseason. With free agency as the next big event to shape next season’s roster, it will be followed by the NFL draft in April. The Steelers will have a number of decisions with players who were on the 2022 roster and will have the opportunity to add some free agent acquisitions before making their first draft selection. The NFL combine and player pro days will also shape the team’s big boards before the draft.
The 2023 Cubs by the numbers
As I do here every spring, I present to you a full numerical roster of all the players and coaches in Cubs spring camp, which is now available after the announcement of the Cubs’ 32 non-roster invitees earlier today. Also included are the Cubs’ retired numbers, so you can see the full numerical progression.
Extended Forecast: “Midseason” Awards
Hi Milwaukee Bucks fans! We are approaching the All-Star break, so I’m going to give out my awards for the break! That’s right, who is the MVP? Who is the DPOY? Coach of the Year? Surprise team? All of that, and more! Then, we’ll get into the shorter forecast that sees us going out West to Portland and (both) LA (teams), having a date with the Celtics on Valentine’s Day at home, and then finishing up in Chicago. Here are the awards, and the one rule I’ve made for myself is that I’m not picking any Bucks.
