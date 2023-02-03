Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Daily Californian
Lively, quick-witted ‘That ’90s Show’ plays it safe, still entertains
Whether you’re someone who watched “That ’70s Show” while it was airing on television or someone who discovered the show when it hit streaming services, the show is undoubtedly one of the more iconic series from the ’90s and 2000s. As a wave of producers...
Daily Californian
All hands on deck: Amanda Forbis, Wendy Tilby talk ‘The Flying Sailor’
With newly purchased red boots and pet sitters on standby, filmmaking duo Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby were well prepared for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Before flying to snowy Park City, Forbis and Tilby chatted with The Daily Californian over Zoom about festival preparations and “The Flying Sailor”— their animated short film about a middle-aged sailor’s near-death experience, inspired by the Halifax explosion of 1917.
Daily Californian
Frances McDormand discusses ‘Women Talking,’ female imagination at BAMPFA
One of the easiest things to lose about “Women Talking” when watching on a small screen is its sense of scale. The film, adapted by writer-director Sarah Polley from Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name, tells the story of an “act of female imagination”: After the women of a Mennonite colony confirm that the men have been drugging and sexually assaulting them in their sleep, they gather in secret to determine their future.
Daily Californian
Mostly British Film Festival 2023 presents colorful, cosmopolitan lineup
It may be called the Mostly British Film Festival, but the cinematic event features pieces from English speaking countries around the globe, including Ireland, Australia, India, South Africa and New Zealand. Screening at San Francisco’s Vogue Theatre from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, the festival centers a diverse array of stories that may have otherwise escaped an American audience.
Daily Californian
M. Night Shyamalan fails horror fans with painfully predictable ‘Knock at the Cabin’
When he broke into the mainstream with the now-classic “The Sixth Sense,” M. Night Shyamalan was deemed an expert of suspense, and rightfully so. Embracing the uncanny and leaving audiences stunned by his archetypal twists, the director was once a master of his craft. In stark contrast with...
