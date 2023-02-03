Read full article on original website
Related
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
talentrecap.com
Did Katy Perry Secretly Marry Orlando Bloom? The Reason Fans Think She Said “I Do” Privately
American Idol judge Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have been engaged since 2019. Recent events regarding how the singer called herself the “new wife” has caused speculations surrounding their relationship status. She Called Herself Orlando Bloom’s “New Wife”. The recent G’Day USA Arts Gala saw...
talentrecap.com
Comedian Josh Blue Says He Was Robbed in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has shared another early release performance from next week’s new episode, featuring Season 16 finalist Josh Blue. The comedian joked that he was robbed of a win, but now he’s back for another chance to be declared the best. Josh Blue Performs in...
talentrecap.com
Meet ‘AGT All-Stars’s Unbelievably Brilliant Magician Eric Chien
Unbelievable Taiwanese magician Eric Chien is back and better than ever. The accomplished illusionist is undeniably one of the most iconic to ever appear on the Got Talent stage. As he returns to the America’s Got Talent stage for AGT All-Stars he’s set to offer more and convince the crowd that he could make the impossible, unbelievably possible.
talentrecap.com
Calum Scott Praises Kodi Lee’s ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Performance of His Song
On Monday night, America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee performed Calum Scott’s “Biblical” on a new episode of All-Stars. The performance earned Lee a spot in the Finals. Scott himself took to Instagram stories to share his thoughts on the rendition. Calum Scott Reacts...
talentrecap.com
‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Season 2 Gets March 21 Premiere Date
Canada’s Got Talent Season 2 officially has a premiere date, as announced by judge Howie Mandel in a new video clip. The new season of the show will premiere March 21 on Citytv, with a whole new set of talented performers taking the stage. Canada’s Got Talent Season 2...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Season 1 Winner Bianca Ryan Wants to Start a Girl Group
America’s Got Talent Season 1 winner Bianca Ryan took to Twitter this week to share an idea for a new project. The singer expressed an interest in starting a girl group this year, and asked fans for suggestions. AGT Winner Bianca Ryan Wants to Start a Girl Group. “Kinda...
talentrecap.com
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Publicly Debut Baby Daughter Malti
Former The Voice coach Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra recently introduced their baby daughter Malti to the public during the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony. Malti recently celebrated her first birthday. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Introduce Baby Malti. Jonas and Chopra have been private...
talentrecap.com
Simon Cowell is Okay After Reportedly Getting Set on Fire on ‘BGT’
People were concerned about Simon Cowell after reportedly being set on fire during last week’s taping of Britain’s Got Talent. The good news is that he’s fine, and he even posted rare photos showing his son and fiancée Lauren Silverman as they enjoy a weekend together.
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Tease Exciting Plans For Their Wedding
The Dancing With The Stars fanbase eagerly awaits in anticipation for news on Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s wedding. The soon-to-be-married couple is teasing some great things to come for the day they tie the knot. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Promised an Epic Wedding. There hasn’t been an official...
talentrecap.com
Terry Crews Seems to Confirm the ‘AGT’ Season 18 Judging Panel
America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews took to Twitter on Monday to encourage fans to audition for Season 18 of the show. The tweet might have also confirmed the judging panel for the upcoming season. Did Terry Crews Confirm the AGT Season 18 Judging Panel?. “Auditions for Season 18...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Recap: Kodi Lee Earns the Last Spot in the Finals
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars returned on Monday for the last night of performances before the Finals, as 10 more acts took the stage. All the Golden Buzzers had been used up, meaning it was up to the Superfans to choose one more act to go to the Finals. That spot ultimately went to singer Kodi Lee.
talentrecap.com
Meet ‘AGT All-Stars’ Beloved Dog Act Lukas & Falco
Lukas & Falco stepped in America’s Got Talent season 14 as a canine freestyle duo. But before that, this team had already one Got Talent win under their belt, them being winners of Das Supertalent 2013. This year, they will try to snatch another with their adorable dog-centric acts.
Comments / 0