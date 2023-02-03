ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Comedian Josh Blue Says He Was Robbed in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has shared another early release performance from next week’s new episode, featuring Season 16 finalist Josh Blue. The comedian joked that he was robbed of a win, but now he’s back for another chance to be declared the best. Josh Blue Performs in...
Meet ‘AGT All-Stars’s Unbelievably Brilliant Magician Eric Chien

Unbelievable Taiwanese magician Eric Chien is back and better than ever. The accomplished illusionist is undeniably one of the most iconic to ever appear on the Got Talent stage. As he returns to the America’s Got Talent stage for AGT All-Stars he’s set to offer more and convince the crowd that he could make the impossible, unbelievably possible.
Calum Scott Praises Kodi Lee’s ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Performance of His Song

On Monday night, America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee performed Calum Scott’s “Biblical” on a new episode of All-Stars. The performance earned Lee a spot in the Finals. Scott himself took to Instagram stories to share his thoughts on the rendition. Calum Scott Reacts...
‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Season 2 Gets March 21 Premiere Date

Canada’s Got Talent Season 2 officially has a premiere date, as announced by judge Howie Mandel in a new video clip. The new season of the show will premiere March 21 on Citytv, with a whole new set of talented performers taking the stage. Canada’s Got Talent Season 2...
‘AGT’ Season 1 Winner Bianca Ryan Wants to Start a Girl Group

America’s Got Talent Season 1 winner Bianca Ryan took to Twitter this week to share an idea for a new project. The singer expressed an interest in starting a girl group this year, and asked fans for suggestions. AGT Winner Bianca Ryan Wants to Start a Girl Group. “Kinda...
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Publicly Debut Baby Daughter Malti

Former The Voice coach Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra recently introduced their baby daughter Malti to the public during the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony. Malti recently celebrated her first birthday. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Introduce Baby Malti. Jonas and Chopra have been private...
Simon Cowell is Okay After Reportedly Getting Set on Fire on ‘BGT’

People were concerned about Simon Cowell after reportedly being set on fire during last week’s taping of Britain’s Got Talent. The good news is that he’s fine, and he even posted rare photos showing his son and fiancée Lauren Silverman as they enjoy a weekend together.
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Tease Exciting Plans For Their Wedding

The Dancing With The Stars fanbase eagerly awaits in anticipation for news on Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s wedding. The soon-to-be-married couple is teasing some great things to come for the day they tie the knot. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Promised an Epic Wedding. There hasn’t been an official...
Terry Crews Seems to Confirm the ‘AGT’ Season 18 Judging Panel

America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews took to Twitter on Monday to encourage fans to audition for Season 18 of the show. The tweet might have also confirmed the judging panel for the upcoming season. Did Terry Crews Confirm the AGT Season 18 Judging Panel?. “Auditions for Season 18...
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Recap: Kodi Lee Earns the Last Spot in the Finals

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars returned on Monday for the last night of performances before the Finals, as 10 more acts took the stage. All the Golden Buzzers had been used up, meaning it was up to the Superfans to choose one more act to go to the Finals. That spot ultimately went to singer Kodi Lee.
Meet ‘AGT All-Stars’ Beloved Dog Act Lukas & Falco

Lukas & Falco stepped in America’s Got Talent season 14 as a canine freestyle duo. But before that, this team had already one Got Talent win under their belt, them being winners of Das Supertalent 2013. This year, they will try to snatch another with their adorable dog-centric acts.

