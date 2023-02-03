ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seniors Power Rams Back to the Win Column

USAFA – Seniors Isaiah Stevens and John Tonje combined for 41 points as Colorado State returned to the win column with a 69-53 victory at Air Force Tuesday night. The duo was at it all night long scoring 21 of their 41 in the first half and combining to shoot 66.7% from the field for the game.
Rams Head to Air Force Tuesday

FORT COLLINS, Colo.– It's a quick turnaround as Colorado State men's basketball heads south to take on Air Force Tuesday night. The game tips at 7 pm and will air on Mountain West Network and be joined in progress on Altitude 2 while airing over the airwaves on K99.1 FM.
Women’s Golf Teed Off Spring Season Monday

BOCA RATON, Fla. – While temperatures have finally warmed up and there is still snow on the ground in Fort Collins, CSU women's golf escaped to the warmth of Florida to open their spring season on Monday. The Rams, led by Pemika Arphamongkol, sit in 11th at the FAU Paradise Invitational through 36 holes.
In Memorial – Floyd Kerr

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State athletics mourns the passing of CSU Hall of Famer Floyd Kerr. Kerr was both a student-athlete and assistant coach for the men's basketball program in the 60s and 70s. Floyd Kerr, the twin brother of fellow CSU basketball letterman Lloyd Kerr, served CSU...
