Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
jackcentral.org
Police Beat Jan. 30 - Feb. 5: Alarms and traffic collisions
At 12:21 a.m., a student called to request assistance as their vehicle was stuck on ice near Hilltop Townhomes. An officer responded and assistance was provided. At 8:10 a.m., a University Union staff member requested a standby to keep the peace. Officers responded and assistance was provided. At 10:02 a.m.,...
KGUN 9
33-year-old arrested for transporting meth
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 7:00 a.m. the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team performed a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Two Guns. According to Deputies after searching the vehicle they found several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine, weighing around 24 pounds. The...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Stolen Motorcycle
This 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was stolen on January 31, 2023. The motorcycle is all black with hard case black saddle bags and a black passenger seat and passenger seat back. The bike has 12-inch chrome apes, road glide fairing, with 21-inch front rims and speakers on the saddle bags. It is a touring motorcycle valued at $21,000. Not all modifications listed are visible on the bike. The bike is currently displaying two plates, one Ohio plate and an Arizona paper temp tag. Anyone with information on this stolen motorcycle should call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 6, 2023) –At approximately 8:11 pm on February 2, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car. During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business. Deputies arrived on scene to find a family member pinning Brown down inside his car. After interviewing all parties involved, deputies were able to piece together that after locating Brown in the neighborhood, there was a confrontation between Brown and the victim’s mother. Brown revved his engine and began driving at the victim’s mother, which prompted another family member to drive his truck head-on into Brown's car. A fight ensued inside the car until deputies and fire arrived on scene. Deputies followed the ambulance to the hospital where Brown was taken for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight. Once released from hospital care, deputies served him with an IAH and transported him to Verde Jail where he was booked on charges including stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct, assault, aggravated assault, and endangerment. YCSO would like to thank all the deputies who worked diligently on this case and successfully brought it to a safe resolution for all involved.
AZFamily
Winter storm moving into Arizona; up to 6 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a quiet and mild weekend, another winter storm is moving into Arizona. Look for a high of just 60 degrees today in the Valley and 58 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days. A low-pressure system dropping down the California coast...
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO SEARCHING FOR ELDERLY COUPLE GONE MISSING
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 2, 2023) –On February 1, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in Spring Valley AZ. It was reported by a granddaughter of Michael (Mike) Pena (79) and wife Catherine Pena (77) of Spring Valley, Az, that they left their home, and according to GPS coordinates on their Life 360 Application, put them in Mayer on Pine Flatts Rd. about 8 to 10 miles out. The granddaughter explained that this was an unusual time for her grandparents to be out on that road especially considering other family members stated the couple told them a day prior, that they “had no plans to leave the house due to cold weather”.
12news.com
Thousands waiting on deal between Blue Cross Blue Shield and Dignity Health in Yavapai County
Earlier this week, negotiations were extended through Thursday. However, in-network coverage is currently set to end at midnight.
jackcentral.org
A guide for pre-law students
With graduation just three months away, pre-law students are getting ready for the next step: finalizing their applications for law school with personal statements, letters of recommendation and impressive resumes. The NAU pre-law program works to ease the pressures by providing presentations from recent graduates attending law schools around the country.
jackcentral.org
Schenck breaks assist record, but Lumberjacks fall in overtime to Montana
It was a bittersweet loss for the NAU Lumberjacks against Montana as senior guard Regan Schenck surpassed the NAU record for assists, previously held by Sade Cunningham since 2009. Yet they fell short in overtime 76-80 and suffered their third conference loss of the season at home, falling 7-4 in the Big Sky.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The World's Most Beautiful McDonald's Restaurants
Architectural Digest compiled a list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald's in the world.
Comments / 0