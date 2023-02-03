ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

investing.com

Meta, nonprofit end U.S. lawsuit over infinity-logo trademark

(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc and blockchain nonprofit Dfinity Foundation have resolved Dfinity's trademark lawsuit against Meta over its infinity-symbol logo, according to a joint filing in San Francisco federal court. Meta and Dfinity asked the court Monday to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be revived. A...
Defense One

China’s Balloon May Have Taught the US More Than Beijing Learned From It, General Says

The recently-downed Chinese spy balloon may have sent more useful information to the Pentagon than to Beijing, U.S. military officials said Monday. The weather balloon presented “a potential opportunity for us to collect intel where we had gaps on prior balloons,” and that could help NORAD more quickly detect future spy attempts, NORAD and NORTHCOM head Gen. Glen David VanHerck told reporters at the Pentagon.
wegotthiscovered.com

Bill’s ‘The Last of Us’ full letter leaks online, raising one major question above all

In The Last of Us video game, Bill comes off as the antithesis of Joel Miller, but as we get to know him more, we realize that he is exactly what Joel is going to turn to in the future. In the live-action adaptation, Bill retains that sense of misanthropy, except for the fact that he now embodies what Joel could become if he let go of his resentment.
newsnationnow.com

Former intel agent: US did ‘good job’ with Chinese balloon

(NewsNation) — Hal Kempfer, retired Marine Corps intelligence officer, said the U.S. “did a pretty good job” of handing the Chinese balloon. “I think we did pretty good, overall,” Kempfer said Saturday night on “NewsNation Prime.” “I there’s gonna be a lot of criticism, and there has been against the White House for letting it float across. … “It may have been that we were mitigating the damage of this all along, and said, ‘Why don’t we just find out as much as we can about what they can do?'”
suggest.com

Reusable Toilet Paper Is A Thing, And It’s Not As Gross As You Might Think

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links. As most (if not...
investing.com

Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax

© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
investing.com

Uber to steal a march on Lyft in resurgent rideshare market

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Inc's revenue growth is set to outpace that of rival Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) as the rideshare firm's presence in major markets around the world gives it the heft to deal with inflationary pressures. Ridesharing companies are starting to recover from pandemic lows as offices reopen...
investing.com

Goldman Sachs Asset Management closes $5.2 billion growth equity fund

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management said Tuesday it had closed a $5.2 billion direct private markets fund that invests in high-growth businesses. The fund, one of the largest growth funds of its kind, seeks to buy minority stakes with an average investment size of about $50 million in businesses that are in the early or middle stages of their growth.
investing.com

Boeing confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India

© Reuters. Boeing (BA) confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) confirmed media reports that it is set to cut around 2,000 admin jobs this year. The restructuring will take place in the finance and human resources divisions through a combination of attrition and layoffs.
investing.com

Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall

(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from...
investing.com

Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
investing.com

Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets

Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
investing.com

Asian stocks slammed by U.S.-China tensions, Fed jitters

Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid fears of worsening Sino-U.S. relations after the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while markets also reassessed their outlook on U.S. monetary policy following strong payrolls data. Chinese markets were among the worst performers for the day, with...
investing.com

EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal

AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
investing.com

Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company

ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
investing.com

Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. recession odds to 25% on strong labor market

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) said on Monday it now sees a 25% probability of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months, down from a previous 35% forecast. "Continued strength in the labor market and early signs of improvement in the business surveys suggest...
