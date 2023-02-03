ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

sanatogapost.com

Big Turnout Thursday for Small Schwenksville Fire

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A small fire that occurred Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023) shortly after noon, involving a fan inside a third-floor bathroom on the 700 block of Main Street (at top and below) in Schwenksville Borough, attracted plenty of firefighter attention, Lower Frederick Fire Company Chief Tom Gammon V said.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
tapinto.net

Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day?. PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Local Hot Sauce Brand First Caught Fire with Fort Washington Fans

The fast-growing hot sauce brand Faiya got its start at Johnson & Johnson’s Fort Washington campus, wrote Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The brand’s founder, Radhi Fernandez, was working for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant for a decade when he took up gardening on one of its onsite plots — an employee perk — in the summer of 2019.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
skippackfire.com

Vehicle Rescue in front of Station 86

Earlier this afternoon, Squad 86 was dispatched to assist as the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) at a fire in Lansdale Boro. As the crew was assembling to respond to the call, a head on collision occurred directly in front of the fire house. The Officer of Squad 86 notified the county to cover our response to Lansdale and to dispatch EMS for the accident. The Squad then pulled out onto the front apron to start dealing with the accident. The call was then upgraded to a rescue as the driver of one of the vehicles was unable to get out of the car. Firefighters on scene cared for all 12 of the people in both vehicles and cut the driver out of one car. 5 Ambulances were used to take the victims to the hospital that required transport. No fire company vehicles were involved in the accident nor were any firefighters involved or injured in the accident. We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to both families involved. Thank You to the many EMS agencies that responded to further treat and transport the patients from the scene. Pennsylvania State Police Skippack is investigating the accident.
LANSDALE, PA
Main Line Media News

Haverford residents raise concerns over Lower Merion’s plans to use Polo Fields

HAVERFORD — Lower Merion’s field problems are now moving to Haverford Township. Thursday night, about 60 residents living near the Polo Fields in the Bryn Mawr section of Haverford Township attended a meeting to raise concerns over the Lower Merion School District’s plans to use the fields for their new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.
HAVERFORD, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Bed, Bath and Beyond Set to Close 87 Stores, 4 in Philadelphia

Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with four in the Philadelphia region – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes. The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quad

West Chester University’s Housing Crisis

On Friday, Dec. 9, West Chester University updated its students on whether or not they would have housing for the Fall 2023/Spring 2024 semester. It seems this decision on denying housing has affected a good proportion of students who are currently living in traditional housing on campus. As a result, this has left students scrambling to find alternative housing, such as apartments around West Chester and the university. Due to high demand and proximity, renting an apartment is through the roof. Those who cannot afford alternative housing are left with less than six months to find a place to live.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area

Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Man Cited for Unsafe Speed After Crash

EARL TOWNSHIP PA – A 38-year-old Boyertown man has been issued two citations after his 2008-model BMW sedan crashed into a tree while he was driving on Longview Road, south of Shenkel Road, in Earl Township, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Feb. 5, 2023). The driver and sole occupant...
BOYERTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site

Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County

Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware

Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
sanatogapost.com

MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January

ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Penna’s Italian Market recognized as one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” by Philadelphia Magazine. Plus, deadlines and how to order hoagies and more for the big game

Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) was named one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” in the Philadelphia region in the February 2023 issue of Philadelphia Magazine. It was the only hoagie shop in Montgomery County to make the list. The article is behind...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

