9 rescued after apartment building fire in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania
Firefighters were called out to fight a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.
sanatogapost.com
Big Turnout Thursday for Small Schwenksville Fire
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A small fire that occurred Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023) shortly after noon, involving a fan inside a third-floor bathroom on the 700 block of Main Street (at top and below) in Schwenksville Borough, attracted plenty of firefighter attention, Lower Frederick Fire Company Chief Tom Gammon V said.
tapinto.net
Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day?. PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.
Local Hot Sauce Brand First Caught Fire with Fort Washington Fans
The fast-growing hot sauce brand Faiya got its start at Johnson & Johnson’s Fort Washington campus, wrote Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The brand’s founder, Radhi Fernandez, was working for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant for a decade when he took up gardening on one of its onsite plots — an employee perk — in the summer of 2019.
skippackfire.com
Vehicle Rescue in front of Station 86
Earlier this afternoon, Squad 86 was dispatched to assist as the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) at a fire in Lansdale Boro. As the crew was assembling to respond to the call, a head on collision occurred directly in front of the fire house. The Officer of Squad 86 notified the county to cover our response to Lansdale and to dispatch EMS for the accident. The Squad then pulled out onto the front apron to start dealing with the accident. The call was then upgraded to a rescue as the driver of one of the vehicles was unable to get out of the car. Firefighters on scene cared for all 12 of the people in both vehicles and cut the driver out of one car. 5 Ambulances were used to take the victims to the hospital that required transport. No fire company vehicles were involved in the accident nor were any firefighters involved or injured in the accident. We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to both families involved. Thank You to the many EMS agencies that responded to further treat and transport the patients from the scene. Pennsylvania State Police Skippack is investigating the accident.
Main Line Media News
Haverford residents raise concerns over Lower Merion’s plans to use Polo Fields
HAVERFORD — Lower Merion’s field problems are now moving to Haverford Township. Thursday night, about 60 residents living near the Polo Fields in the Bryn Mawr section of Haverford Township attended a meeting to raise concerns over the Lower Merion School District’s plans to use the fields for their new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.
NBC Philadelphia
Bed, Bath and Beyond Set to Close 87 Stores, 4 in Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with four in the Philadelphia region – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes. The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.
Quad
West Chester University’s Housing Crisis
On Friday, Dec. 9, West Chester University updated its students on whether or not they would have housing for the Fall 2023/Spring 2024 semester. It seems this decision on denying housing has affected a good proportion of students who are currently living in traditional housing on campus. As a result, this has left students scrambling to find alternative housing, such as apartments around West Chester and the university. Due to high demand and proximity, renting an apartment is through the roof. Those who cannot afford alternative housing are left with less than six months to find a place to live.
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
Man hit, killed by driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County
Police in Bucks County are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Levittown McDonald’s and drove off.
sanatogapost.com
Boyertown Man Cited for Unsafe Speed After Crash
EARL TOWNSHIP PA – A 38-year-old Boyertown man has been issued two citations after his 2008-model BMW sedan crashed into a tree while he was driving on Longview Road, south of Shenkel Road, in Earl Township, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Feb. 5, 2023). The driver and sole occupant...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site
Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
New Arby’s Location Set to Open in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A new Arby’s location is scheduled to open in Bucks County in the near future, replacing another longtime eatery in the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant for the Upper Southampton Patch.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware
Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
Once Just a Hobby, Berwyn Man Morphs Firewood Cutting Into Something More
Berwyn resident James Stango, a full-time CPA for two decades, started cutting his own firewood 12 years ago as a hobby, just to heat his home, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify, Charge Woman In Fatal Newport Accident With Vehicular Homicide
Delaware State Police arrested Ariel Williams, 19, OF Wilmington, for vehicular homicide and related charges following a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night police said Sunday. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane...
aroundambler.com
Penna’s Italian Market recognized as one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” by Philadelphia Magazine. Plus, deadlines and how to order hoagies and more for the big game
Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) was named one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” in the Philadelphia region in the February 2023 issue of Philadelphia Magazine. It was the only hoagie shop in Montgomery County to make the list. The article is behind...
philadelphiaweekly.com
15 Best Luxury Hotels in Philadelphia: Fancy Boutiques to Historic Stays in Philly!
Between spacious suites housed in historic buildings, posh digs attached to top-rated Italian restaurants, and even environmentally-conscious boutiques, the City of Brother Love has some of the best luxury stay options in the country. Keep on reading for our list of must-stay luxury hotels in Philadelphia!. 1. Four Seasons: Best...
