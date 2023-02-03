Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils proposal to cut taxes for middle-class, working families
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced a legislative proposal that he said would provide tax relief for middle-class and working families.
Gov. Lamont proposes first state income tax cut in nearly 30 years
The last time Connecticut cut the state income tax, we were all doing "The Macarena."
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Connecticut leaders vow to defend domestic violence gun laws after federal appeals court decision
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a renewed push to put protections in place for victims of domestic violence. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns. On Monday, Connecticut lawmakers vowed they will fight if laws in the state are […]
Eyewitness News
Gov. announces tax cut plan for middle class, working families
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor announced a proposal he said will provide tax relief to middle class and working families. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference Monday morning during which unveiled the details. According to the Lamont Administration, Currently, single (joint) filers pay a 3...
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: A flashy gala raises money -- and speculation about a high-profile CT political career
HARTFORD -- In one way of looking at it, a gala fundraiser that drew business and political elites to honor a former elected official in a minor league baseball park on the coldest night of the year was just that, a gathering for a charity, like so many. On the...
Connecticut proposes bill to cut off financial ties for convicted domestic abusers
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut legislation is taking steps to protect domestic and family violence victims. On January 3, 2023, a bill was submitted to the General Assembly, proposing a ban on individuals convicted of domestic or family violence crimes from receiving alimony, pension proceeds, or other financial support from their victim spouse.
Looney times at the Connecticut legislature
A number of bills this session would affect our state’s transportation laws -- including one on unhelmeted motorcycle fatalities.
Gov. Lamont expected to announce proposal to lower Connecticut income tax rate
Gov. Lamont says the income tax rate in Connecticut has not been reduced in nearly 30 years.
Re-Energizing Affordability for Connecticut Residents
Connecticut continues to face an energy cost crisis. It is now only Hawaii that has higher electricity rates than we do. The post Re-Energizing Affordability for Connecticut Residents appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut lawmakers call on legislature to fund public schools immediately
HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday, a large coalition of lawmakers, advocates and parents gathered at the Legislative Office Building to call on the state legislature to fund schools immediately. “We need to maintain this funding because a one-time payment does not make structural change,” said Speaker of the House, Rep....
ctnewsjunkie.com
New Face, Same Mission
The new head of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority wants to make sure applying for benefits is as easy as possible. Erin Choquette, who was named director of the authority last month, is not new to the agency. She was previously the authority’s general counsel and chief operating officer. And she plans on continuing the work of Andrea Barton Reeves, who stepped down following her nomination to Department of Social Services commissioner.
Bad appointments failing those in Connecticut’s prisons
It becomes clear to those of us who work to create humanitarian change to a system based on enslavement that our voices and the voices of incarcerated people and their families will not be hear
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says governor would be ‘dream job,’ Stefanowski wrong candidate
(WTNH) – There’s big news out of New Britain this week as Mayor Erin Stewart announced she is running for a sixth term. Dennis House sat down with the young Republican in her City Hall office to talk about why she is running, and why her party has such trouble winning elections.
yankeeinstitute.org
If It’s Not Nailed Down the Government Will Take It
Welcome to The Hartford Portfolio, Yankee Institute’s update on what’s happening at the State Capitol during the legislative session. For the first time since the pandemic, lawmakers have re-opened the Capitol, allowing the public to attend in-person hearings. Yankee Institute (YI) had the opportunity to submit testimony on several bills this week.
Journal Inquirer
Vernon parents upset over school spending cuts
VERNON — Parents are speaking out against Superintendent Joseph Macary’s proposed school budget, particularly the elimination of several positions throughout the district. Macary’s $58.3 million proposed budget represents a 4.5% increase from this year and would require the elimination of 16 positions, including some teachers and librarians.
Connecticut's first LGBTQ-centered school to open later this year
Throughout her 30 years as a teacher, Patricia Nicolari said she faced repeated harassment from students due to her sexuality. Some left notes on her desk asking if she is a lesbian. Others called her a “dyke” under their breaths. And one day, students carved “Lez” into her car.
ctexaminer.com
Democrats Fight Democrats in Increasingly Ugly Bid to Fill School Board Seat in Stamford
STAMFORD – A Board of Representatives vote Monday to temporarily fill a vacant school board seat has Democrats fighting Democrats. The battle between party factions has become heated, and may get ugly. Someone created an account on Survey Monkey inviting people to “please share your negative experience” about one of the candidates, Jackie Pioli, before the vote. “There is no need to mention your name, school, title, or any identifying information,” the survey states.
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Connecticut 2023: Review & Free Guides
Entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses in Connecticut have a lot of options when it comes to their business structure. Among these is the (LLC), which stands for limited liability company. Many business owners prefer an LLC because it combines the benefits of a corporation, such as limited liability and...
Hartford University Student Charged With Making 'Concerning' Social Media Post, Cops Say
A Connecticut university student has been charged after allegedly making a threatening social media post on YikYak. The incident took place at the University of Hartford around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, said the Hartford Police. Hartford Police Officers responded to the university after receiving a complaint from UHART...
Comments / 1