Connecticut State

iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov. announces tax cut plan for middle class, working families

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor announced a proposal he said will provide tax relief to middle class and working families. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference Monday morning during which unveiled the details. According to the Lamont Administration, Currently, single (joint) filers pay a 3...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

New Face, Same Mission

The new head of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority wants to make sure applying for benefits is as easy as possible. Erin Choquette, who was named director of the authority last month, is not new to the agency. She was previously the authority’s general counsel and chief operating officer. And she plans on continuing the work of Andrea Barton Reeves, who stepped down following her nomination to Department of Social Services commissioner.
yankeeinstitute.org

If It’s Not Nailed Down the Government Will Take It

Welcome to The Hartford Portfolio, Yankee Institute’s update on what’s happening at the State Capitol during the legislative session. For the first time since the pandemic, lawmakers have re-opened the Capitol, allowing the public to attend in-person hearings. Yankee Institute (YI) had the opportunity to submit testimony on several bills this week.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon parents upset over school spending cuts

VERNON — Parents are speaking out against Superintendent Joseph Macary’s proposed school budget, particularly the elimination of several positions throughout the district. Macary’s $58.3 million proposed budget represents a 4.5% increase from this year and would require the elimination of 16 positions, including some teachers and librarians.
VERNON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democrats Fight Democrats in Increasingly Ugly Bid to Fill School Board Seat in Stamford

STAMFORD – A Board of Representatives vote Monday to temporarily fill a vacant school board seat has Democrats fighting Democrats. The battle between party factions has become heated, and may get ugly. Someone created an account on Survey Monkey inviting people to “please share your negative experience” about one of the candidates, Jackie Pioli, before the vote. “There is no need to mention your name, school, title, or any identifying information,” the survey states.
STAMFORD, CT
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Connecticut 2023: Review & Free Guides

Entrepreneurs looking to set up businesses in Connecticut have a lot of options when it comes to their business structure. Among these is the (LLC), which stands for limited liability company. Many business owners prefer an LLC because it combines the benefits of a corporation, such as limited liability and...
CONNECTICUT STATE

