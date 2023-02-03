Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
MTA chairman Janno Leiber says fare-beating tears at ‘social fabric’ of NYC
The explosion of farebeating on New York City’s subways and buses “tears at the social fabric” of the Big Apple, while taking an ever-mounting toll on the cash-strapped MTA that trickles down to paying straphangers, the agency’s chief, Janno Leiber, said Tuesday. In a sit-down with The Post’s editorial board Tuesday, the chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority argued the combination of boosted fare enforcement and a flood of additional patrols by NYPD officers on overtime had helped restore straphangers confidence in the system. But the rampant fare evasion that started with the pandemic remains a thorn in his side, and a...
MTA unveils customer service centers at 3 subway stations
NEW YORK -- The MTA on Tuesday unveiled its brand new customer service centers at three busy subway stations.The first centers opened up at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Barclays Center-Atlantic Avenue stations in Brooklyn and at Yankee Stadium-161st Street station in the Bronx.The MTA says agents at the centers will assist riders with many transaction that until now could only be done at the Lower Manhattan facility near the MTA headquarters."This is a change for our customers, but equally large is the change that we're undergoing by bringing our station agents out of the booths so they can interact with customers and really help them," MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.The agency says 12 additional centers will open at stations around the city later this year.
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
tourcounsel.com
Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City
Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
'American Psycho' author wonders what happened to New York City: 'How in the f--- does anyone live here?'
Bret Easton Ellis, author of “American Psycho,” trashed how unrecognizable New York City had become during an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday.
City program brings fresh food to over 1.2M New Yorkers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2009, the city introduced the Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program to make healthier food options accessible to all New York City residents. The program was implemented following a 2008 study titled “Going to Market.” The study highlighted the shortage of...
Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges
Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment. “This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s...
HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000
It won’t be wrong to say that New York City is one of the most expensive places in the United States. If you are planning to come here with your family, you will have to ensure that your salary or income is great. A wide range of salaries are paid in the Big Apple, depending on one’s capabilities, skills, nature of job, number of working hours and of course, the company they are at.
fox5ny.com
Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses
NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough man accused of insurance fraud, insuring cousin’s vehicle to escape NYC rates
SHENANDOAH – A Shenandoah man is facing insurance fraud for insuring his cousin’s vehicle in the borough to avoid steeper New York City insurance costs. Special Agent Justin Uczynski of the Attorney General’s Office filed insurance fraud and theft charges Monday against Luis Sanchez, 30, of 219 East Centre Street.
NYC lifts COVID vaccine mandate for city workers, Mayor Adams announces
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City will lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers beginning on Friday, but the employees who were terminated for not getting the jab will not be reinstated, Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday. More than 331,000 municipal workers — about 96% of the city’s workforce — have been […]
BBC
'Surprise' in Canada as NYC buses migrants to border
An immigration official in the Canadian province of Quebec has said it is "surprising" to learn that New York City is sending migrants to the country's border. New York City mayor Eric Adams told Fox 5 that his administration was assisting migrants who had been sent to his city but wanted to go elsewhere.
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Snowstorm could hit New York City
A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budgetHe says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board."We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.
NYC police union boss faces leadership challenge amid city's crime, staffing woes: 'inject new blood'
Corey Grable, who joined the NYPD 27 years ago, launched a campaign against PBA President Pat Lynch, who has been in the job since 1999, promising to secure a police contract.
PLANetizen
New York Affordable Housing Tax Incentive Targets Suburbs
A program proposed in New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s state budget would incentivize affordable housing construction in suburbs and small towns, reports Eddie Small in Crain’s New York. “The proposal would give developers a tax abatement in exchange for making 20% of the homes in their buildings with at least 20 residential units affordable to people making no more than 100% of the area median income.”
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates push for greater unemployment benefits, housing options and more for immigrants in state budget
Progressive activists are starting a sustained push this state budget season in New York to secure spending for programs meant to aid immigrant communities and low-income people in New York. The effort includes a push to include provisions meant to expand access to health care for immigrants and money for...
Route Fifty
