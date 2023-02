POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Animal shelter is packed and staff is reaching out ti the community to help find many cats and dogs a new home. They currently have 14 cats, 24 dogs, and three rabbits available for adoption at the shelter. But in the back, they have almost 50 more dogs and over 40 more cats.

