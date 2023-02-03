ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

These bills want to arm staff and security guards at Maine schools

Maine lawmakers could debate bills this session that allow for armed security guards at schools and would allow staff to be armed on school property. One of the bills, sponsored by Rep. Steven Foster, R-Dexter, is called An Act to Allow Certain Employees to Carry Firearms on School Property. It...
Wind chill records broken across Maine

PRESQUE ISLE — The weekend’s bitter cold snap broke wind chill records on both ends of the state, but by Sunday morning the freeze was gone. Wind chills in Frenchville bottomed out at minus 61 degrees about 6 a.m. Saturday, breaking the town’s 2004 record of minus 54.3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.
