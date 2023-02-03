Read full article on original website
Northern Light Health presents the True North Community Partner Award to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
BANGOR — The True North Community Partner Award recognizes a person or organization in the community that has helped Northern Light Health deliver on our promise, Making Healthcare Work for You. In 2022, Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine was chosen by Northern Light Health for its work to...
These bills want to arm staff and security guards at Maine schools
Maine lawmakers could debate bills this session that allow for armed security guards at schools and would allow staff to be armed on school property. One of the bills, sponsored by Rep. Steven Foster, R-Dexter, is called An Act to Allow Certain Employees to Carry Firearms on School Property. It...
Wind chill records broken across Maine
PRESQUE ISLE — The weekend’s bitter cold snap broke wind chill records on both ends of the state, but by Sunday morning the freeze was gone. Wind chills in Frenchville bottomed out at minus 61 degrees about 6 a.m. Saturday, breaking the town’s 2004 record of minus 54.3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.
