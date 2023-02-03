ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pyramid

Charles “Selby” Herrin

Charles “Selby” Herrin, 83 of Provo, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Funeral services are entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 85 East 300 South, Provo. A live webcast of the service will be available at www.walkersanderson.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Pleasant Grove introduces new police chief

Keldon Brown was sworn in last month as the new police chief for Pleasant Grove’s department. Former Chief Mike Roberts recently retired from the department, leaving room for someone new to take over. For Brown, who started his law enforcement career in Pleasant Grove, being in this new position is like coming home.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Pyramid

Katheryn Fey Thompson Barker

Katheryn Fey Thompson Barker, 98, of Provo, passed away January 28, 2023. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

A rumor no longer – Target coming to Provo Towne Centre

The official word is out: A Target is coming to the Provo Towne Centre. For Brixton Capital, owner of the Towne Centre that means another milestone in the mall’s renovation. The national retailer will occupy 135,000 square feet of the former Dillard’s building at the Towne Centre. Brixton...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

U-Talk: Do you think there’s room for improvement with law enforcement?

“Yes. I think they need to get paid more, and I think that they could go on better psychiatric testing before they get hired, you know, so they know what they’re in for when they get there because there’s pretty traumatic things that happen, and they see things that will change their life. … I think it’s going to help the community by having better law enforcement. The higher the pay, the more psychiatric testing, it’s going to have a better quality in law enforcement I think.” — Chad Parcell, Orem.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Brian Stucki to perform in Spring City on Feb. 10

Spring City’s concert series will present its second program at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the ballroom at the Community Center, 45 South 100 East. The program features tenor Brian Stucki and some of his students from Snow College. Tickets are five dollars at the door. Described as...
SPRING CITY, UT
Pyramid

Provo Municipal Council takes another look at ranked choice voting

The Provo Municipal Council took time Tuesday to discuss ranked choice voting as part of the program’s statewide 6-year trial period. This is not the first time Provo has looked at the option, having considered a switch in 2018. Michael Sanders, Provo’s political analyst presented information to the council on the alternative voting option.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Provo school district asks public for input on new superintendent

Next week, the Provo City School District will hold four meetings in schools across the district to gain public input on their search for a new superintendent. Three board members will be attending each meeting to meet with residents and receive input to bring back to the full board.“The school board would like to hear from the public about what they think is going well in the district and what they think would be valuable to look at differently, especially as it relates to hiring a new superintendent. These meetings will allow the public to learn more about the process the board is following to fill the position and to complete a survey to provide this information,” said Caleb Price, PCSD director of communications.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Yeshiva University president speaks at BYU on religious education

On Tuesday, president of Yeshiva University Ari Berman spoke to a gathering of Brigham Young University students on faith in the modern day — particularly around religious universities. In addition to serving as president of the private Orthodox Jewish university, Berman has worked as rabbi for the The Jewish...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Celebrating the Orem Public Library

The Orem Public Library is a treasured gathering place in our community. Many wonderful memories have been created as children checked out their first books, families attended library programs, and school children read their way through summer breaks. My children especially enjoyed the adventure of independently wandering through the bookshelves and choosing their own picture book to read as they sat near the beautiful stained-glass windows.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Vineyard mayor introduces new Impact Vineyard Awards

The idea of building traditions within the community moved Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer to start the first ever Impact Vineyard awards. The awards honor residents, businesses and community partners in Vineyard for their contributions in building the city into what it is today. “We held our first awards program to...
VINEYARD, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy