Next week, the Provo City School District will hold four meetings in schools across the district to gain public input on their search for a new superintendent. Three board members will be attending each meeting to meet with residents and receive input to bring back to the full board.“The school board would like to hear from the public about what they think is going well in the district and what they think would be valuable to look at differently, especially as it relates to hiring a new superintendent. These meetings will allow the public to learn more about the process the board is following to fill the position and to complete a survey to provide this information,” said Caleb Price, PCSD director of communications.

PROVO, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO