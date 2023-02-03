ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Axlerod Bauman
4d ago

Give this guy a medal and property taxes are out of control. The school is extorting money from us……

Bruce Beard
4d ago

property taxes are pushing the older people out of there homes. that thay work for all there lives.

Related
Newswatch 16

PA school funding ruled unconstitutional

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A judge has declared that Pennsylvania's school funding formula is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs included educators and parents across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including Panther Valley, Wilkes-Barre Area, and Shenandoah Valley School districts. The lawsuit alleged all state funding should be given out using the fair funding...
The Center Square

Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to expand solar energy options

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to clear the way for new solar technologies they say will lower utility bills, add income sources and create jobs. Plans are underway to introduce a bill expanding the state’s current energy policies – allowing individuals, farmers, and businesses to tap into community solar projects in their areas. Sen. Rosemary Brown, R-East Stroudsburg, plans on introducing legislation that creates a pathway for...
wtae.com

Breaking down sales tax in Pennsylvania

Something a lot of people might not know is that you don't have to pay sales tax on certain things in Pennsylvania, like toilet paper. It’s a topic we first told you about in January when a local consumer advocate took Walgreens to court. Because of that story, Pittsburgh's...
wpsu.org

Medicaid coverage could end for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians under federal changes

During the COVID-19 pandemic, if you received health care coverage through Medicaid or CHIP — the Children’s Health Insurance Program — you did not have to re-enroll every year and could keep your coverage even if you no longer met the qualifications. But that’s changing starting on April 1, and it means hundreds of thousands of people will no longer qualify or will qualify, but need to do the required paperwork.
NewsChannel 36

Final Demand for Payment Letters Again Targeting Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Officials are warning Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for scams designed to trick people into giving out personal information. According to the state, one scam that has been reported involves phony letters that are sent to taxpayers via mail. The letters closely resemble the name...
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
The Center Square

Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
abc27.com

Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
