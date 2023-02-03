News Herald – January 26, 1923 – F.E. Bleezarde, Publisher. On Tuesday morning George Sorell of Coeymans received a compound fracture of the right leg while assisting in unloading a large new lathe at the round house. The heavy piece of machinery was being taken from the car and was being shifted to a temporary stay or lift when the machine shifted and caught him against the side of the car. About fifteen men responded to the call for help and he was released from the unfortunate position. He was taken to the Homeopathic hospital.

