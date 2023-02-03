ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Last Man Standing
2d ago

You remember how well Michelle Obama’s school lunch revamp worked? Lol. They might have been healthier but kids threw the stuff away.

Deanna Dal Gesso-Jones
2d ago

Pack your kids lunch . We give out SNAP and other benefits like water , if you qualify . It’s not the governments job to feed your children . Why do you all depend on them for everything! They are your enemy . Act like a parent or guardian and take care of your own kids.

AMERICA FIRST@??
3d ago

With the federal government involved things are gonna get MUCH WORSE

Eyewitness News

Federal funding increases announced for SNAP, child nutrition program

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Federal funding increases were announced for major food programs. The Supplemental Nutritional Insurance Program, or SNAP, and child nutrition programs were said to be getting a significant boost. A news conference with Sen. Richard Blumenthal and advocates took place at 11 a.m. on Monday in Hartford.
