StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
SNAPSHOT: Albany County unveils reusable bag design
Deputy Albany County Executive Daniel C. Lynch unveiled the latest reusable bag design by 6-year-old “Cardiac Kid” Gabe Greenberg. Gabe was born with a congenital heart defect and created a design that linked the importance of a healthy heart to a healthy planet. Gabe and his parents, Mike and Melissa Greenberg and Gabe’s older brother Caleb also joined Lynch as well as Albany County Clerk Bruce Hidley, County Comptroller Susan Rizzo, American Heart Association Capital Region New York Executive Director Amy Young and board member Michael Poindexter. (Photo provided)
Albany fire department gains 17 new members
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory swore in 17 new members to the Albany Fire Department on February 6. The ceremony took place at the The College of Saint Rose’s Massry Center.
Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
New Paltz woman applies for state cannabis dispensary license
NEW PALTZ – A New Paltz woman has applied to the state to operate an adult-use retail cannabis dispensary. Lila Luckie’s LLC would be located in an existing building at 88 North Chestnut Street in the Village of New Paltz and would “build a brand on the core values of customer service and care, honesty and community outreach,” according to the attorneys for the business, Cuddy Feder LLP.
Two dozen charged in cross-country distribution ring
ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed 24 defendants have been charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in an indictment returned last month. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the...
Albany school closed due to water pressure, discoloration issue
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to school officials, William S. Hackett Middle School is closed on Monday due to a water issue. The district says there is a lack of pressure and some discoloration. They say they are working with the city to determine the cause of the problem.
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
City Mission patrols streets to locate homeless during extreme cold
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With dangerous temperatures Friday night, the City Mission in Schenectady patrolled the city’s streets in an attempt to help those who need it most. The organization using a van, fully stocked with supplies, to bring people to shelter if needed. “Tonight is life and death,” said Michael Saccocio, the Executive Director […]
1 Killed Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley, Guilty Plea
One person was killed while a "luxury waterfront community" was built just off the Hudson River. A New Jersey developer has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker. General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death On Construction Site...
Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced
2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) 2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) by: Sara Rizzo Posted: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:08 AM EST Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:09 AM EST SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants. Those who sampled at least 10 soups could vote on their favorite.
Black Panthers co-founder to visit HVCC
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bobby Seale, a co-founder of the Black Panthers, will be visiting Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) on Thursday, February 9, at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and come see Seale talk at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Troy campus. Seale...
New period pantry opens in Albany
Efforts to make feminine hygiene products more accessible in the Capital Region are expanding.
Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Cohoes Police searching for missing person
Cohoes Police say the missing person was last seen on January 20 and could possibly be in either the City of Albany or New York City.
Teacher Who Hid Camera In Bathroom Of Capital Region School Sentenced: 'Betrayal Of Trust'
A former middle school teacher in New York is heading to prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside a staff bathroom at the school where taught.Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of the Town of Colonie, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of two to six years behind bars in Al…
Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
