Selkirk, NY

Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: Albany County unveils reusable bag design

Deputy Albany County Executive Daniel C. Lynch unveiled the latest reusable bag design by 6-year-old “Cardiac Kid” Gabe Greenberg. Gabe was born with a congenital heart defect and created a design that linked the importance of a healthy heart to a healthy planet. Gabe and his parents, Mike and Melissa Greenberg and Gabe’s older brother Caleb also joined Lynch as well as Albany County Clerk Bruce Hidley, County Comptroller Susan Rizzo, American Heart Association Capital Region New York Executive Director Amy Young and board member Michael Poindexter. (Photo provided)
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert declared in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Paltz woman applies for state cannabis dispensary license

NEW PALTZ – A New Paltz woman has applied to the state to operate an adult-use retail cannabis dispensary. Lila Luckie’s LLC would be located in an existing building at 88 North Chestnut Street in the Village of New Paltz and would “build a brand on the core values of customer service and care, honesty and community outreach,” according to the attorneys for the business, Cuddy Feder LLP.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Saratogian

Two dozen charged in cross-country distribution ring

ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed 24 defendants have been charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in an indictment returned last month. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany school closed due to water pressure, discoloration issue

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to school officials, William S. Hackett Middle School is closed on Monday due to a water issue. The district says there is a lack of pressure and some discoloration. They say they are working with the city to determine the cause of the problem.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments

Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

City Mission patrols streets to locate homeless during extreme cold

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With dangerous temperatures Friday night, the City Mission in Schenectady patrolled the city’s streets in an attempt to help those who need it most. The organization using a van, fully stocked with supplies, to bring people to shelter if needed. “Tonight is life and death,” said Michael Saccocio, the Executive Director […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
schenectadygov.com

Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced

2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) 2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) by: Sara Rizzo Posted: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:08 AM EST Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:09 AM EST SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants. Those who sampled at least 10 soups could vote on their favorite.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Black Panthers co-founder to visit HVCC

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bobby Seale, a co-founder of the Black Panthers, will be visiting Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) on Thursday, February 9, at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and come see Seale talk at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Troy campus. Seale...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
SCHENECTADY, NY

