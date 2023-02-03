Read full article on original website
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
Richmond Heights now No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball rankings, St. Edward slips to No. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Defending OHSAA Division IV state champion Richmond Heights is the new No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. The Spartans are the area’s No. 1-ranked team for the first time in program history, moving up one spot since last week after St. Edward suffered its first loss, 53-50, Friday night at St. Ignatius.
beltmag.com
A Tale of Two Newspapers
Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
2nd half struggles doom Youngstown State in first place battle at Cleveland State
The Penguins were outscored 45-23 in the 2nd half.
OHSWCA District Duals roundup: Brecksville, St. Edward and Wadsworth to contend for Division I state crown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The field for this season’s OHSWCA state wrestling duals is set after district duals for all three divisions took place statewide Saturday. Each of last season’s Division I final four teams, Brecksville, St. Edward, Wadsworth and Perrysburg, are all back in contention this season. Brecksville rolled through the upper half of the North Canton Hoover district bracket, while Wadsworth made it to their fifth straight state duals with an impressive comeback win over Massillon Perry.
amherststeelecomets.com
2023 OHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament Information
The Northeast Ohio District Athletic Board, in conjunction with the OHSAA, held the Boys Basketball postseason bracket draw this afternoon. The Comets will open the OHSAA Postseason at Brunswick on Saturday, February 25th at 7p against the Brunswick/Barberton Winner. Brunswick and Barberton play on 2/22 at Brunswick. All Tickets will...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
Watch as Guardians fans say goodbye to John Adams with live stream of Saturday’s funeral at 10 a.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans can watch live online Saturday morning as the club and all of northeast Ohio gathers to bid farewell to longtime drummer and team supporter John Adams, who died earlier this week at age 71. Adams’ funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. and...
2 people shot on West 6th in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two people were shot following an incident in Cleveland on Monday morning within the 2500 block of West 6th Street. Cleveland police tell 3News both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Additional details are limited, but police say the victims are as follows:. 26-year-old victim with...
3 Questions: Betsy Kling shares her love of meteorology with I Promise student reporter
AKRON, Ohio — "Why did you become a mythologist?," was the first question our own Betsy Kling was asked when she sat down with a student reporter from the I Promise School. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
City Council pumps brakes on plan for nonprofit to manage Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A skeptical Cleveland City Council committee on Monday put a temporary pin in Mayor Justin Bibb’s plans to hand over management of the city-owned Highland Park Golf Course to a newly created nonprofit. Members of the Municipal Services and Properties Committee could’ve advanced Bibb’s proposed...
wakr.net
A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
Local schools receive millions in safety funding: How much did your school get?
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades.
cleveland19.com
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
