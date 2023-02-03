Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Box truck sideswipes state trooper’s cruiser in Castle RockHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
Related
cpr.org
Denver Archdiocese fires Catholic school teacher after discovering she was in a same-sex relationship
Maggie Barton is speaking out after she was let go from her teaching job at All Souls Catholic School in Englewood. Last month, the Archdiocese of Denver terminated Barton’s employment after discovering that she is in a same-sex relationship. “I think it's important to kind of get this narrative...
Denver man beaten by police reflects on Tyre Nichols video
Video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers shocked the nation. For Denver community activist Alexander Landau, the video brought back bad memories.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
basketballcolorado.com
Boys 6A Projected Playoff Seeding as of 2/5/23
It’s getting closer to playoff time. Here is our best guess using CHSAA criteria. However, the MaxPreps rankings were updated…. This content is for Basketball Colorado , Basketball Colorado All-Access , and 2022 Bball_CO & Mtn Hoops Fall Showcase members only.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
27 First News
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
Cleveland man shot to death on city’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made involving a slaying Thursday on the city’s East Side. Javon Davis, 29, of Cleveland was shot to death about 6:20 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Davis suffered from multiple gunshots to the head and body.
KDVR.com
Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash
Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
cleveland19.com
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Colorado With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Nothing is quite as satisfying when you’re hungry as an all-you-can-eat buffet jam-packed full of tasty options! What can be better? How about a buffet with an impressive selection of entrees, sides, AND desserts? That is precisely what you will find at the incredible King Buffet in Colorado:. Do...
Missing 9-year-old boy from Aurora has been found
Aurora police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who allegedly ran away from the Dam West neighborhood.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
What police found in home of Ohio teen charged in robbery
A 14-year-old boy is charged in connection with a stolen cell phone during an arranged meeting from Facebook Marketplace. Two AK-47-style rifles were also reportedly found during the arrest.
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
Lakewood woman missing since early January found deceased
A missing Lakewood woman who was last seen in early January was found deceased on Wednesday evening.
Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights officials identify driver accused in deadly hit-skip
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights officials said a 66-year-old man is dead after being injured in a hit-skip crash. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as David Eisler of Cleveland Heights. According to city officials, a 55-year-old man fled the scene after hitting Eisler as...
Comments / 1