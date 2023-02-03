ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
basketballcolorado.com

Boys 6A Projected Playoff Seeding as of 2/5/23

It’s getting closer to playoff time. Here is our best guess using CHSAA criteria. However, the MaxPreps rankings were updated…. This content is for Basketball Colorado , Basketball Colorado All-Access , and 2022 Bball_CO & Mtn Hoops Fall Showcase members only.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
WARREN, OH
KDVR.com

Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash

Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
DENVER, CO
cleveland19.com

6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
COLUMBUS, OH

