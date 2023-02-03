Read full article on original website
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Family caregivers of people with long COVID bear an extra burden
When a case of COVID-19 morphs into the mysterious, chronic condition known as long COVID, the specialists, appointments, medications and daily need for family care can overwhelm everyone involved.
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
Baby defies the odds after being born with chronic disease and 20% chance of survival
A baby born with a collapsed lung and chronic kidney disease is defying the odds after being given just a 20 per cent chance of survivalAaliyah Evans, was born on April 29, 2022.Three weeks before she gave birth, Siobhan Sharrock, 26, was told that her daughter had chronic kidney disease - a long-term condition where the kidneys don’t work as well as they should.Aaliyah was born with a collapsed lung and the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck resulting in a bleed on the brain.The four-month-old also has a bloodline inserted for haemodialysis - a process of purifying the blood...
How your creaking joints could be a sign of something serious – and when to see your GP
MANY people put their creaking joints down to old age - but it could be a sign of something more serious. Symptoms can be dependent on your activity levels and even the weather and is usually nothing to worry about. But sometimes, creaking joints can indicate something more serious. The...
What's The Difference Between A Total And A Partial Hysterectomy?
Depending on the condition, there are two main types of hysterectomy: total and partial. Here are the differences between the two procedures.
Wearable button allows doctors to monitor discharged hospital patients remotely
Created by Colorado-based BioIntelliSense, it can measure over 20 vital early signs of illness, including patients' heart rate, skin temperature, respiratory rate and other symptomatic data.
scitechdaily.com
A Promising New Treatment for Hand Osteoarthritis
The drug talarozole, which raises retinoic acid levels, holds promise as a novel treatment for hand osteoarthritis. According to Tonia Vincent, a Professor of Musculoskeletal Biology and Honorary Rheumatologist at Oxford’s NDORMS, hand osteoarthritis is a widespread and crippling ailment that disproportionately affects women, particularly during menopause. Despite its prevalence, there is currently a lack of effective treatments to address the condition.
MedicalXpress
Researchers call for prescription charge to be cut
Removing the $5 prescription charge for people in areas of high socioeconomic deprivation reduces the number of hospital admissions and the length of stays, a new study shows. Researchers, led by Professor Pauline Norris of the University of Otago's Va'a o Tautai—Center for Pacific Health, are recommending the charges be dropped for people with high health needs and low incomes or be scrapped entirely.
programminginsider.com
A Symptoms and Signs of Asthma Attack
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Even though the term sounds harsh, many people enjoy breathing it in. Even though you may have a lot of friends who use inhalers, they won’t tell you they have asthma. This is hard to understand. Since every treatment is a drug, it is not strange to become dependent on something. You need to figure out if you have bronchial symptoms and if you need an asthma inhaler.
contagionlive.com
Antidepressants Appear to Facilitate Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotics are apparently not the only widely used pharmaceuticals that can induce emergence of treatment resistant bacteria. Antidepressants appeared to induce antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as well as “persistence” in ostensibly susceptible bacteria, in a multifaceted assessment of bacterial cultures challenged by antibiotics after exposure to clinically relevant concentrations of antidepressants.
CBC News
Masking likely wouldn't have eased respiratory virus surge in the fall: PHO document
Introducing a mask mandate when respiratory viruses surged in the fall may not have eased the crush on pediatric hospitals, a Public Health Ontario science brief obtained by The Canadian Press concludes. The brief — which was not proactively made public, unlike the reports done by the now-defunct science table...
BBC
Meningitis: Man died of virus after suffering earache
The heartbroken family of a man struck down by meningitis after getting earache say he was "fit and healthy" before he died. Gareth Rowlands, of Rhiwlas, in Gwynedd, died on 4 February at Ysbyty Gwynedd, in Bangor. The stepfather-of-three, 50, complained of earache on Saturday, 14 January, just before his...
Scientists fear valley fever may be on the rise, on the move in US
Health officials are concerned that a fungal infection may be spreading in the U.S. thanks to climate change.
