Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
rv-pro.com
Lippert Launches Sales Commitment to Benefit Care Camps
Lippert said it is launching a year-long commitment to donate 1.5% of consumer e-commerce sales to support Care Camps. Lippert is continuously pushing ways to create transformative social change. To that effort, the company has supported Care Camps with several donor campaigns, each engaging their employees and community to participate in that greater cause: the oncology camps that Care Camps puts on around the country that are for kids battling cancer and their families.
rv-pro.com
Byron Chartier Joins Ranger Distribution
Ranger Distribution (RDI) has added RV industry vet Byron Chartier to lead its new product development and quality control. Chartier has been in the RV industry for 20 years, first working at Lippert as a plant manager, then as a quality manager in their special products division, and since 2013 as their vice president of quality for North America with shared responsibility for product development and engineering.
rv-pro.com
Prevost Debuts its Next-Gen H3-45 Motorhome
Prevost has unveiled its newly updated H3-45 model motorhome. The updated version features significant innovations, the company said, including a sleeker profile, improved fuel efficiency and an enhanced driver experience. “We’re excited to share the next evolution of the elegant and beautiful H3-45 with our customers. We’ve continued to elevate...
rv-pro.com
Coach-Net Launches New Mobile App
RV driver support company Coach-Net has launched a new app for iOS and Android mobile devices. The company said this update to its membership and dispatch technology suite further illustrates its mission “to create a carefree RV experience so everyone can focus on making memories with their friends and families.”
Comments / 0