There is a big football game happening in Phoenix this Sunday but another sporting event has my attention. It's the WM Phoenix Open, also known as The People's Open. While this tournament always draws a nice field, that strength is amplified this week as it's the first "full field" designated event on the PGA TOUR schedule. That means $20 million will be up for grabs this week at TPC Scottsdale so the stakes are as high as ever in the Arizona desert.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO