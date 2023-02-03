ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 15 golfers made the cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and will now miss WM Phoenix Open Monday qualifier, potential big payday

When Philip Knowles withdrew before the first round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a spot opened up for Jonas Blixt. The 38-year-old Swede has only gotten into one PGA Tour event this season – he missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship – so any chance to make a PGA Tour start is a good thing.
Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour

For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
WM Phoenix Open Preview

There is a big football game happening in Phoenix this Sunday but another sporting event has my attention. It's the WM Phoenix Open, also known as The People's Open. While this tournament always draws a nice field, that strength is amplified this week as it's the first "full field" designated event on the PGA TOUR schedule. That means $20 million will be up for grabs this week at TPC Scottsdale so the stakes are as high as ever in the Arizona desert.
'These guys really get it': Thunderbirds, Phoenix Open aid PGA Tour winners' charities

Jordan Spieth asked for a donation to his personal foundation, which focuses on individuals with special needs, junior golf, military families and veterans, and pediatric cancer. Gary Woodland chose Folds of Honor, a non-profit that awards college scholarships to the families of American military heroes. The list of charities that the Thunderbirds,...
