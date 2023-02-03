Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ghost Kitchen Tacos Now Open in Local HotelGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rival Team "Pushing Hard" To Acquire NBA SuperstarOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Related
These 15 golfers made the cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and will now miss WM Phoenix Open Monday qualifier, potential big payday
When Philip Knowles withdrew before the first round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a spot opened up for Jonas Blixt. The 38-year-old Swede has only gotten into one PGA Tour event this season – he missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship – so any chance to make a PGA Tour start is a good thing.
'Designated' PGA Tour Events Like the WM Phoenix Open Will Be Great, But There Is a Flip Side
This week's WM Phoenix Open will be a blast, but Bob Harig writes that the field at Pebble Beach showed how the Tour's new format can't be everything to everyone.
Why the 2023 WM Phoenix Open will be the biggest – and richest – yet
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The WM Phoenix Open is the fifth-oldest tournament on the PGA Tour. In 2023, it will celebrate its 88th playing and 36th time at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium course. This year will also mark the biggest, most high profile, most star-studded rendition of what has become...
Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour
For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
2023 WM Phoenix Open odds, favorites to win at TPC Scottsdale
The first-full field designated event in PGA Tour history is nearly here as the best players in the world are bound for Arizona for the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. This event is known for chaos, and to take it to the next level, the Super Bowl is in town.
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
96 golfers in Monday qualifier vie for final three spots in $20 million WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — To someone who didn’t know any better, the driving range at sunny McCormick Ranch Golf Club didn’t look any different Monday. Each hitting space was occupied with golfers slowly working their way through their buckets of Pinnacle practice balls. A player in his 60s...
nbcsportsedge.com
WM Phoenix Open Preview
There is a big football game happening in Phoenix this Sunday but another sporting event has my attention. It's the WM Phoenix Open, also known as The People's Open. While this tournament always draws a nice field, that strength is amplified this week as it's the first "full field" designated event on the PGA TOUR schedule. That means $20 million will be up for grabs this week at TPC Scottsdale so the stakes are as high as ever in the Arizona desert.
'These guys really get it': Thunderbirds, Phoenix Open aid PGA Tour winners' charities
Jordan Spieth asked for a donation to his personal foundation, which focuses on individuals with special needs, junior golf, military families and veterans, and pediatric cancer. Gary Woodland chose Folds of Honor, a non-profit that awards college scholarships to the families of American military heroes. The list of charities that the Thunderbirds,...
Comments / 0