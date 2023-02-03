Mark Woloszyk has been named the new chief technology officer at Lippert. He succeeds Mark Ford, who retired at the end of 2022. “I would like to thank Rob for his leadership and countless contributions to the company through the years,” said Jamie Schnur, president of Aftermarket & Technology for Lippert. “He joined Lippert in 2014 through the acquisition of IDS Electronics. During his tenure, Rob and his team have been instrumental in Lippert’s success in the technology and innovation space, with countless product developments and improvements. Our OneControl platform was the key building block in the foundation for our digital products. Rob and his team empowered the rest of our organization to build world class connected products. We are sorry to see him go and wish him all the best in the future”.

