InterMotive Vehicle Controls Names New GM
Tracy Weatherfield has been promoted to the role of general manager for InterMotive Vehicle Controls. Weatherfield’s responsibilities include overseeing day-to-day operations, department management and quality assurance, which allows executive management to focus on sales and new product development. He most recently worked as vice president of operations with InterMotive....
Lippert Appoints New CTO
Mark Woloszyk has been named the new chief technology officer at Lippert. He succeeds Mark Ford, who retired at the end of 2022. “I would like to thank Rob for his leadership and countless contributions to the company through the years,” said Jamie Schnur, president of Aftermarket & Technology for Lippert. “He joined Lippert in 2014 through the acquisition of IDS Electronics. During his tenure, Rob and his team have been instrumental in Lippert’s success in the technology and innovation space, with countless product developments and improvements. Our OneControl platform was the key building block in the foundation for our digital products. Rob and his team empowered the rest of our organization to build world class connected products. We are sorry to see him go and wish him all the best in the future”.
Byron Chartier Joins Ranger Distribution
Ranger Distribution (RDI) has added RV industry vet Byron Chartier to lead its new product development and quality control. Chartier has been in the RV industry for 20 years, first working at Lippert as a plant manager, then as a quality manager in their special products division, and since 2013 as their vice president of quality for North America with shared responsibility for product development and engineering.
Prevost Debuts its Next-Gen H3-45 Motorhome
Prevost has unveiled its newly updated H3-45 model motorhome. The updated version features significant innovations, the company said, including a sleeker profile, improved fuel efficiency and an enhanced driver experience. “We’re excited to share the next evolution of the elegant and beautiful H3-45 with our customers. We’ve continued to elevate...
