ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Handyman

Comments / 3

Related
Family Handyman

Carhartt’s New Smart Vest Uses AI to Keep You Warm on the Job

Carhartt’s latest addition to their winter workwear collection is the hottest innovation to hit the heated workwear market in years. The Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest, a novel release from the company known for some of the best workwear on the market, isn’t your average fleece vest. This tech-forward workwear includes—drumroll—built-in artificial intelligence.
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
pennypinchinmom.com

How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time

There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy