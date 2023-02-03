Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Looking to pull away in Big East, No. 14 Marquette visits No. 24 UConn
Two of the top teams in the Big East will face off on Tuesday night when No. 14 Marquette travels
zip06.com
East Haven Brothers Bring Unique Bond to Hockey Rink
When East Haven sophomore and boys’ ice hockey color commentator Nick Vocatura was calling a game, and Yellowjackets senior forward Joey Vocatura got physical with an opposing player, Nick said he knew just what to say. “I said, ‘I know a lot about that anger,’ “ Nick said, followed...
Yahoo Sports
No. 1 South Carolina rallies to stay unbeaten, fend off plucky No. 5 UConn in championship rematch
HARTFORD, Conn. — Dawn Staley cautioned if her No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks were actually the favorite heading into a heavily anticipated title game rematch with No. 5 Connecticut on Sunday. Sure, they had defeated the Huskies in a dominating title game on a neutral court in April. They’d taken them down at home in Columbia. They even held the current series streak, winning three of the past four.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac men’s basketball issues statement after offensive tweet
The Quinnipiac men’s basketball program issued an apology to social media Saturday night about an offensive image posted prior to its Feb. 3, matchup against Fairfield. The now-deleted post featured junior guard Luis Kortright holding a chain prop around his neck, per a screenshot obtained by the Chronicle. The image was used in a graphic previewing Friday’s matchup between the Bobcats and Stags.
zip06.com
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
Eyewitness News
The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago
(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
Yale Daily News
Helen Hadley Hall to close in 2024
Helen Hadley Hall will be decommissioned and closed in the summer of 2024, per an email announcement sent to graduate and professional students by the Graduate Housing Office last week. The dormitory, which has the capacity to house 205 graduate students, has served Yale graduate and professional students for 64...
In Your Neighborhood: Ashley Baylor visits Orchard Hill Elementary School in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the third-grade students at Orchard Hill Elementary School in Milford. The students are currently in the middle of their weather unit and are learning about natural disasters. The class invited Ashley to speak about hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, and earthquakes.
Yale Daily News
Of Mice and Men: Branford College students report rodent infestation
On the first day back from winter break, Nathalie Lemon ’25’s suitemate saw a mouse in their dorm. When Branford College facilities showed up the next morning to investigate, they were unable to find the mouse and set traps throughout the suite. But the mouse sightings did not end that morning. After the facilities workers had left, Lemon started unpacking from break, and the mouse ran across her bedroom floor. She screamed, grabbed her bag and headed out for class for the day.
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
tourcounsel.com
Crystal Mall | Shopping mall in Waterford, Connecticut
Crystal Mall is an enclosed, two-level regional mall in Waterford, Connecticut. It is situated in a central retail area off the Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), across from a smaller, open-air shopping center, Waterford Commons. The mall covers a gross leaseable area of 782,786 sq ft (72,723 m2), making it Connecticut's ninth largest mall, boasting 110 shops.
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
Eyewitness News
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
constructiondive.com
Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort
Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: A girls mountain takeover, ice cream for breakfast & more
(WFSB) - It’s going to be bitter cold this weekend in Connecticut, but there are still ways to enjoy a day out with the family. Here’s some great events happening over the next few days:. Saturday, February 4. Powder Ridge, Middlefield at the jib park. 12:30pm – 2:00pm...
FireRescue1
Conn. firefighter who saved flag from ruins of deadly blast in 2010 to participate in memorial
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Survivors and labor leaders who have been gathering for the annual memorial near the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown will bring something new to this year’s ceremony Sunday: The flag that was flying overhead when a gas explosion killed six workers. Firefighters saved the battered...
