Read full article on original website
Related
Megyn Kelly knocks CNN considering comedian as prime-time host: ‘It’s not going to go very well’
Former Fox News host and conservative pundit Megyn Kelly scoffed this week at the idea that CNN would hire a comedian or some other entertainer to host a show in prime time on the network. “It would be amazing if in this era where they think they’re appeasing Republicans and trying to get Republican viewers…
Wanda Sykes Mocks Trump’s Eulogy for Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ on ‘Daily Show’
Last week, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones kicked off her week as co-host of The Daily Show as only she could by coming out swinging against the sexually suggestive statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Starting this Monday, it was comedian Wanda Sykes’ turn behind the desk—and she found equally fertile comedic ground in an unlikely place.“Normally, I don’t find funerals funny,” she began, getting a laugh for that premise alone. “But here’s a story about a funeral that I found hilarious.”Sykes was of course talking about the unexpected death of Lynette Hardaway, better known as “Diamond” of...
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
Jimmy Kimmel Has Just The Answer To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Dumbest Question Yet
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker offered up another doozy.
‘The Daily Show’ Guest Host Leslie Jones Has 1 Scathing Question For George Santos
Santos, Jones said, is both “evil and stupid.”
A restaurant kicked out a Fox News analyst for ‘troubling’ conversation. Were they right?
A restaurant has sparked a debate after kicking out a Fox News analyst over a political conversation that his table was having.The political analyst, Gianno Caldwell, took to Twitter on Saturday to describe and express his shock over the incident, which occured at a restaurant in Florida.“I can’t believe what just happened. I met up with friends for breakfast at Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami & while we were having discussions about politics we were told by the owner that we were not welcomed there because we aren’t politically aligned. Outrageous,” he tweeted.Caldwell went on to share...
Stephen Colbert Reveals 'Ominous' Sign Trump's About To Step Out On His Biggest Fans
The late-night host spots a strange addition to the ex-president's latest Truth Social post.
CNN Shake-Up Continues: Network Boss Chris Licht AXES 'CNN This Morning' Executive Producer Eric Hall After Show's Abysmal Ratings
Chris Licht has reportedly axed CNN This Morning executive producer Eric Hall from the program just months after rebooting the AM show in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development comes as Licht continues to make major shake-ups and changes to the struggling news network in an attempt to garner more audience members.According to the Wrap, Hall has been removed from his role on CNN This Morning and will instead work as executive producer on CNN Tonight with host Laura Coates.The announcement was made during a meeting on Thursday when Ryan Kadro – Licht’s second in command – informed CNN This...
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo
Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
Megyn Kelly Mocked On Twitter For Having A Meltdown Over Jill Biden's Title
The conservative commentator was triggered by the smallest thing.
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson, Tech CEO Jennifer Tejada who quoted Martin Luther King, Jr in a layoff letter & Homeschools About Hitler
No Joke: CNN’s Ruthless Boss Chris Licht Mulling Axing Embattled Primetime Line-Up For Comedy Show—In Talks With Jon Stewart
CNN boss Chris Licht is reportedly contemplating whether to axe the struggling network’s current primetime lineup in favor of a comedic news-focused talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development would mark Licht’s latest shakeup at the embattled news network since taking over as chairman and CEO in May 2022 following Jeff Zucker’s fall from grace months earlier.Also surprising are reports indicating Licht and other CNN executives are eyeing American comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart to host the potential new program that would air from 9-11 PM every weeknight.Licht first hinted at his desire to poach Stewart during an interview with...
Stephen Colbert Gives Lauren Boebert A Hilariously Blunt Geography Lesson
The host of the "Late Show" fired back at the far-right lawmaker's latest claim.
Comedian Wanda Sykes claims Biden documents scandal is no big deal: 'This doesn't bother me at all'
Wanda Sykes joked that the Joe Biden’s documents scandal was no big deal because he was so old that most of the documents were probably just “history now.”
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will
The late-night host thinks he knows what'll really happen to the ex-president's money.
Ivanka Trump Calls Out Husband Jared Kushner For Not 'Complying With The 1920s Theme' For Pal's Party — Photos
Nothing to see here! Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she and husband Jared Kushner had a night out on the town in early February. "Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," the 41-year-old captioned a video of herself shaking around in her white dress and heels. In the next slide, which was posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, the businesswoman wrote on a photo of herself with Kushner, 41, "Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" Of course,...
Don Lemon dressed down by Stephen Colbert for wearing hoodie outfit on CNN: 'What the f--- is that?'
CNN host Don Lemon responded on Friday to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert’s jokes about his interesting outfit choice on “CNN This Morning.”
Stephen Colbert Stings Kevin McCarthy With 'Painful' Marjorie Taylor Greene Quip
The "Late Show" host offered up an explanation for the House speaker's latest move.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Acts Like She Forgot About Dr. Dre
The Georgia Republican appears to musically be onto the next episode.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0