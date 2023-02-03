Read full article on original website
Obituary: Huston, Beatrice Jane
Beatrice Jane Huston, 67, of Marietta, passed away on February 5, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Hansen, David
David Hansen, 45, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He will be cremated, and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be made at http://www.Lankfordfh.com.
Obituary: Harper, George Franklin
George Franklin Harper, 81, of Mineral Wells, passed away February 6, 2023, at his residence under the loving care of his family with his loving wife of sixty years and grandson Christopher by his side. He was born on November 12, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late...
Obituary: Stephens, Gregory Allen
Gregory Allen Stephens, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on February 5, 2023, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Dutton. Richard Keith
Richard Keith Dutton, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, departed this life on February 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born January 1, 1945, a son of the late Marvin and Thelma E. (Stanley) Dutton. Richard worked as a security officer at Colin Anderson Center in St. Marys, WV. He enjoyed...
Obituary: McIntire, Michael (Mike) L.
Michael (Mike) L. McIntire, 65 years old, passed away at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV, with his family by his side. He was born on April 12th, 1957, to Marion (Mac) L. McIntire and Geraldine (Geri) McIntire. He was a great musician and played in the local band...
Obituary: Francis, Howard Clayton
Howard Clayton Francis, 81, of Watertown, Ohio, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. He was born on October 8, 1941, in Harrisville, WV, to Herman Perry and Ora Lena Barker Francis. Howard served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked for the United States...
Obituary: Frye, Patricia Ellen
Patricia Ellen Frye, 70, of Parkersburg, formerly of Florida, passed away on January 31, 2023. With the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center and Amedysis Hospice. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Tackett, Orville C.
Orville C. Tackett, 85, of Washington, WV, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Washington, WV. He was born August 1, 1937, in Sod, WV. A son of the late Opha Clay Tackett and Hazel Grace Ruby Tackett. He was a 50-year member of the Wirt County Masonic Lodge #82...
Obituary: McClain, Bryan Keith
Bryan Keith McClain, 59, of Long Run, departed this life Monday, February 6, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born May 31, 1963, in Cleveland, OH, a son of the late Jessie Willard and Gloria Sue (Jarrel) McClain. Bryan was a member of the New Life...
Obituary: Bell, Robin Daphanne (Alderman)
Robin Daphanne (Alderman) Bell, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 31, 2023, at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice. Robin was born on February 13, 1957, in Ravenna, Ohio. Leaving behind her mother, Doris J. Davis, and her children, Vanessa Hinkle and...
Obituary: Kerby, Steven Ray
Steven Ray Kerby, 58, of Walker, passed away on February 4, 2023, at Worthington Manor in Parkersburg. He was born January 20, 1965, a son to the late Virgil H and Mary A Kerby (Cale). Steven worked for Marathon for many years and enjoyed fishing, camping, and Cowboys football in his free time.
Obituary: Harris, Larry DeWitt
Larry DeWitt Harris, 74, of Grantsville, WV, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023, surrounded by love. Born June 19, 1948, he was the youngest child of the late William and Ernestine (Wilson) Harris. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters: Alice Marie Harris and Dorothy Louise Kirby, and one brother, Robert (Ann) Harris.
Obituary: Walden, Angela “Angel”
Angela “Angel” Walden, 52, of Belleville, WV, passed away on February 4, 2023, of recurrent heart complications following a kidney transplant. She was born December 24, 1970, to Stephan and Patricia Lynn Sosinski in Bristol, PA. She graduated class of 1988 from Toms River North High School in Toms River, NJ. She later went on to study communications at Bethany College in Bethany, WV.
Obituary: Mincks, Jay Timothy “Bear”
Jay Timothy “Bear” Mincks, 64, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, to Dwight and Betty (Campbell) Mincks. Tim was a Diesel Mechanic and a member of the Iron Workers Union, Teamsters Union, and Laborers Union. Tim, though retired, was always working. He enjoyed farming and riding his Harley Davidson. On vacations, he enjoyed off-shore fishing.
Obituary: Etters, Austin Michael
Austin Michael Etters, 23, passed away Monday morning, January 23, 2023, in Vista, CA. He was born May 21, 1999, in Wilson, NC. Austin always gave love and laughter to everyone he loved. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking trails to waterfalls, music to the top of his lungs, riding motorcycles and racing cars, and WV. He would give his best for anyone when they needed it. He gave a beautiful brightness to the world that will never be forgotten.
Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley plans annual fundraisers
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - We Lov Pets in Marietta is hosting a free vaccine clinic to support The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. The vaccines administered are for dogs and cats. The event is February 11th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. An adopt-a-thon will immediately follow the clinic featuring select pets from the humane society. Persons with an appropriate adoption application can leave the same day with their pet.
The Vault in Marietta to host Casino Night fundraiser for River City Symphony Orchestra
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The River City Symphony Orchestra will be having a Casino Night Fundraiser at the Vault in Marietta, Ohio. The event will take place on the evening of March 3, which is a First Friday. Attendees will be able to play a variety of games, enjoy local...
Local florist sees increase with Valentine’s day coming up
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandy’s florist is expecting to see an increase of business as we get closer to Valentines day. “Valentine’s day is by far our busiest day. Mother’s day is usually an entire week but Valentine’s day we get one big rush for the day,” Owner, Joe Flaherty said.
