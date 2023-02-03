Read full article on original website
National Park Service Grappling With Hazard Trees At Kings Canyon, Sequoia National Parks
Threats to visitors and park infrastructure posed by 12,000-15,000 "hazard trees" burned during the massive KNP Complex fire of 2021 at Kings Canyon and Sequoia national parks but still standing has the National Park Service formulating a plan to deal with them. The agency's preference is to remove tree hazards along roadways and the parks' developed areas within the fire's burn perimeter and then treat fallen debris around infrastructure and along roadways.
NPS Launching Wilderness Study At Wupatki National Monument
More than a decade after determining that almost all of the acreage within Wupatki National Monument is eligible for wilderness designation, the National Park Service is seeking public comment on how much of the park should be proposed for wilderness designation. The result of this study will develop an official...
Review | Headed Into The Wind: A Memoir
Years ago, when I was teaching a college course at Western Washington University titled “The American Literature of Nature and Place,” among the students’ favorites was writer Ed Abbey. Though I already knew Abbey’s work, I was always on the lookout for more insight into him and came across a book by Jack Loeffler titled Adventures with Ed: A Portrait of Ed Abbey (2002), which I read, enjoyed, and from which I gained much insight into Abbey the man as well as the writer.
California voters to weigh in on banning new oil and gas wells near communities
California's ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and community facilities is on hold following an effort to bring the measure before voters as a referendum in 2024.
How Democrats’ early-voting order in 2024 compares with 2020
The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a new calendar lineup for the early stages of the party’s presidential nominating contests in 2024. Additional changes are possible. A look at how the revised calendar would compare with the 2020 order: 2024: Feb. 3: South Carolina Feb. 6: New Hampshire, Nevada
Neo-Nazi, woman accused of plotting 'hate-fueled attacks' on power stations, federal complaint says
A neo-Nazi in Florida and a Maryland woman conspired to attack several electrical substations in the Baltimore area, federal officials said.
