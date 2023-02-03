Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
rcreader.com
Local Students Named to University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Fall 2022 Dean's List
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (February 6, 2023) — More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown. Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in...
Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban
More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers from referring patients to doctors who perform gender-affirming care for minors and would […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWT
Burke Westview Dance Team makes it to National Dance Team Championship finals, first time in OPS history
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Burke Westview High School Dance Team is making Omaha Public Schools proud. The coach, Emma Morice, told 6 News they’re the first dance team in OPS history to make it to the finals of the UDA High School National Championships in Orlando, Fla. After...
volleyballmag.com
Q&A with Nebraska coach John Cook as Huskers transition into spring
Lincoln Arneal lives in Lincoln and covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated. Follow him on Twitter at @lincoln_VB. Nebraska’s 2022 season came to an abrupt early end on a Thursday afternoon in December in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time in a decade, the Huskers failed to advance to an NCAA Tournament regional final after failing to convert several match points against Oregon.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska community colleges oppose elimination of property tax authority
BEATRICE – Nebraska community colleges are opposing a bill that would take away their property tax authority, to help fund operations. State Senator Dave Murman’s bill….LB 783…was heard in the revenue committee on Thursday. The bill would replace property tax funding for the two-year schools with increased state funds…increasing 3.5% for the 2025 tax year….and starting in 2028….3.5% each year after.
klkntv.com
36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
Nebraska Football: Longtime assistant Ron Brown carries new title
The Nebraska football program staff has undergone quite a bit of transition since Matt Rhule took over as head coach. There have been quite a few people coming in and quite a few going out. One of the biggest complaints early in the Rhule era was that he wasn’t retaining many people from the Nebraska football staff that picked up the pieces after Scott Frost was fired and kept the team going. There had been hope that guys like Mickey Joseph and Bill Busch would be retained in some capacity but that never came to be. As the dust settled, it was clear a few of the old guard would be kept on staff. Donovan Raiola was the only holdover from the on-field coaching staff but a few others were kept behind the scenes.
KETV.com
Omaha behavioral health group talks treatment for troubled teens
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV Investigates reported on a 15-year-old boy accused of trying to light women on fire outside Westroads mall — he's charged as a juvenile, so we're not releasing his name. Court records show he'd spent the better part of a year getting help for his...
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
KETV.com
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
bhsorator.com
Fundraiser brings community together for long time favorite South Omaha restaurant
One of South Omaha’s most beloved family-owned Mexican restaurants burned down on Dec. 23. The fire destroyed Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food raising questions about whether the owners would choose to rebuild; many are also concerned about the effect on employees. Shortly after the fire, a GoFundMe was set up to assist the employees and conversations started about a larger fundraiser to be held in January. The GoFundMe stopped accepting donations after raising over $32,000 for the family and employees of Nettie’s. The family held a fundraiser at Stock’s n Bonds on Jan. 22 from 12 pm to 8 pm to just have fun and enjoy memories that the restaurant held for the family and customers alike. It had live music all throughout the day, raffles, a silent auction, face painting, and a bake sale.
KETV.com
Engine trouble forces flight bound for Las Vegas to land in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — All crew and passengers are safe after a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Las Vegas was forced to land in Lincoln, according to a spokeswoman with the Lincoln Airport. "After the alert went out, they were on the ground within minutes," said Rachel Barth with...
KETV.com
Nebraska National Guard troop deploys to Middle East
Sunday morning, 99 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers left the state, heading to Texas for training. The Beatrice-based guard unit was sent off by Gov. Jim Pillen and Sen. Pete Ricketts as they were surrounded by family and friends. Soon, they'll deploy overseas to Kuwait, a country in the Arabian...
kfornow.com
Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 3)–State corrections officials are asking for your help in finding an inmate who didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln from his job on Thursday night. In a news release to KFOR News, corrections officials say that 54-year-old George Piper didn’t return to the facility...
klkntv.com
Inmate breaks staff member’s nose after attack at Lincoln prison, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center is recovering from a broken nose after being assaulted by an inmate. A spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says it happened Saturday afternoon, when the staff member was taking the inmate from the bathroom back to a holding cell.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for over 17 years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to prison for 17 1/2 years due to gun-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. He was charged for possession of a machine gun and for possessing the machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and crimes of violence. Alvarado will serve 210 months in federal prison with a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Alvarado's past reportedly has a lot of violence.
WOWT
Federal court sentences Nebraska residents to prison for drug, firearm crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Carlos...
Comments / 0