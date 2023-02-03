ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niner Times

UNC Charlotte holds Student Sustainability Summit

UNC Charlotte will host a Student Sustainability Summit on Feb. 11 at the Energy Production & Infrastructure Center (EPIC) in room 3222. The event will consist of a few panel speeches delivered by student organizations and faculty members. A nonprofit organization is also scheduled to speak. Following this will be a student-led discussion about U.N. sustainable development goals.
Charlotte Art League hosts 'dys/connect: A multimedia showcase'

On Jan. 30, the Digital Arts Center of the College of Arts + Architecture at UNC Charlotte hosted a diverse showcasing of multimedia art called "dys/connect." The event was held at the Charlotte Art League and included over 60 artists and their work, including digital animations, sculptures, paintings, contemporary performances and even mushroom-based designs.
Author Connie Williams hosts civil rights discussion at UNC Charlotte

A discussion of Connie Williams' civil rights biography, "Audacity: Story of a Legendary Hero," was held on Feb. 1 in Atkins Library. Formerly a lecturer of rhetoric and composition at UNC Charlotte, Williams is locally known in the Charlotte area for her poetry and novels. Her newest book details the life of her cousin, Robert F. Williams, a civil rights leader from Monroe, N.C., who advocated for Black power a decade before the mainstream movement of the 1960s.
