The Charlotte baseball team is looking to make their final run in the Conference USA (C-USA) memorable as they fight for the C-USA championship in the 2023 season. The 2022 season had its ups and downs for the 49ers, finishing 36-22 overall and 17-13 in C-USA play while boasting a national ranking at No. 23 early in the year.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO