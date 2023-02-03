Read full article on original website
Charlotte women's basketball earns season sweep over Florida Atlantic University
Charlotte women's basketball earned a sizable victory on the road against the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls, going 73-59 in the team's tenth win. The result leaves the 49ers at .476 with a 10-11 record. Brief trouble in the third quarter could not stop Charlotte from taking home the win,...
Charlotte men's basketball starts strong but comes up short against No. 19 Florida Atlantic University
The Charlotte men's basketball team lost to No. 19 Florida Atlantic University (FAU) 67-52 on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Halton Arena. Charlotte has lost three in a row dropping Charlotte to 13-10 overall and 4-8 in Conference USA (C-USA) play. FAU moves to 22-2 overall and 12-1 in C-USA play...
Season preview: Charlotte baseball combines transfers and returners in hopes to make College World Series
The Charlotte baseball team is looking to make their final run in the Conference USA (C-USA) memorable as they fight for the C-USA championship in the 2023 season. The 2022 season had its ups and downs for the 49ers, finishing 36-22 overall and 17-13 in C-USA play while boasting a national ranking at No. 23 early in the year.
UNC Charlotte holds Student Sustainability Summit
UNC Charlotte will host a Student Sustainability Summit on Feb. 11 at the Energy Production & Infrastructure Center (EPIC) in room 3222. The event will consist of a few panel speeches delivered by student organizations and faculty members. A nonprofit organization is also scheduled to speak. Following this will be a student-led discussion about U.N. sustainable development goals.
Charlotte Art League hosts 'dys/connect: A multimedia showcase'
On Jan. 30, the Digital Arts Center of the College of Arts + Architecture at UNC Charlotte hosted a diverse showcasing of multimedia art called "dys/connect." The event was held at the Charlotte Art League and included over 60 artists and their work, including digital animations, sculptures, paintings, contemporary performances and even mushroom-based designs.
Humans of UNC Charlotte: Sonja Langford shares her creative and honest approach through photography
From Jan. 15-27, the Popp Martin Student Union art gallery displayed "The Woman Who Was Not Drowning," an exhibit by student photographer Sonja Langford. As a sample of Langford's body of work, this exhibit demonstrated her approach to sharing her experiences through photography. Langford is an undergraduate at UNC Charlotte...
Author Connie Williams hosts civil rights discussion at UNC Charlotte
A discussion of Connie Williams' civil rights biography, "Audacity: Story of a Legendary Hero," was held on Feb. 1 in Atkins Library. Formerly a lecturer of rhetoric and composition at UNC Charlotte, Williams is locally known in the Charlotte area for her poetry and novels. Her newest book details the life of her cousin, Robert F. Williams, a civil rights leader from Monroe, N.C., who advocated for Black power a decade before the mainstream movement of the 1960s.
