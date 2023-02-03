ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Feb. 6

Tallahassee police responded to a shooting Saturday morning where one person was injured. The shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Volusia Street. No arrests have yet been made and the one injured man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. A major cyber attack at TMH forced to send...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after fleeing from police in Jackson County Monday. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance, but the suspect, Ricky L. Schrader, fled before they arrived. The victim told deputies that Schrader was armed with a knife and axe handle.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
CAIRO, GA
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
infosecurity-magazine.com

Major Florida Hospital Shuts Down Networks, Ransomware Attack Suspected

A major hospital in northern Florida reported a security issue on Friday that forced the shutdown of its IT network and the consequent diversion of some emergency medical services (EMS) patients and cancellation of surgeries. Writing in a blog post on Friday, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it was following existing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ernest Jett, Jr. on Open Count of Second-Degree Attempted Murder, Other Felony Charges

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone being shot in the area of 2110 Hook Way, just north of Campbellton. Within minutes, deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were on scene. Law enforcement quickly determined that a single...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Yahoo Sports

'IT security event': 'All-hands-on-deck' at TMH with law enforcement investigation underway

A TMH spokesperson sent out an email update saying "As was true yesterday, this is all the information we are able to provide at this time." The hospital has not said if the incident is related to a cyber attack or ransomware, but the update notes that "This is an active, ongoing investigation. We contacted law enforcement when this incident occurred, and we continue to work with the appropriate law enforcement agencies. We are also working with third party experts to assist in the investigation."
TALLAHASSEE, FL

