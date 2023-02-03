Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
TPD investigating shooting on Volusia Street
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man with gunshot wounds to his foot.
TPD: One juvenile injured in shooting on Weatherby Ct.
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one juvenile injured.
TPD Arrests Three Related to Shooting in Meadowbrook Neighborhood
On Friday Feb. 3, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested three people following a shooting that occurred on May 21, 2022, in the 2400 block of Wintergreen Road. The TPD arrested Jer’Darrius Davis, 23; Jaheim Nixon, 21; and Edward Johnson, 18, Following an investigation by TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, it was determined the three arrestees […]
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Feb. 6
Tallahassee police responded to a shooting Saturday morning where one person was injured. The shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Volusia Street. No arrests have yet been made and the one injured man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. A major cyber attack at TMH forced to send...
WCSO investigating two homicides that occurred in Crawfordville neighborhood
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is investigating two homicides that occurred on Saturday in a Crawfordville neighborhood.
WJHG-TV
Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after fleeing from police in Jackson County Monday. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance, but the suspect, Ricky L. Schrader, fled before they arrived. The victim told deputies that Schrader was armed with a knife and axe handle.
WCTV
Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
FBI confirms involvement in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare IT security issue
The FBI's office in Jacksonville confirmed Monday to WTXL ABC 27 that it is assisting Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH) in the information technology security issue that impacted TMH Thursday.
TPD detains three people in relation to May 2022 homicide on Wintergreen Road
The city of Tallahassee announced Friday that the Tallahassee Police Department detained three people in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in May 2022.
TPD announces arrest in string of robberies on North Monroe Street
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that it had made an arrest in relation to several robberies along North Monroe Street.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Michael Duane Owens for DUI, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a reckless driver on Highway 90 in Grand Ridge. The caller said a red Chevrolet pickup truck was driving all over the road and crossing the median. A deputy was in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
Funeral for fallen Cairo Police officer Clarence "CJ" Williams held Saturday
The city of Cairo community honored the life of Cairo Police Department officer Clarence "CJ" Williams who died suddenly while on duty.
infosecurity-magazine.com
Major Florida Hospital Shuts Down Networks, Ransomware Attack Suspected
A major hospital in northern Florida reported a security issue on Friday that forced the shutdown of its IT network and the consequent diversion of some emergency medical services (EMS) patients and cancellation of surgeries. Writing in a blog post on Friday, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it was following existing...
Tallahassee Fire Department called to structure fires early Sunday
The Tallahassee Fire Department was dispatched to two structure fires early Sunday in Tallahassee.
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ernest Jett, Jr. on Open Count of Second-Degree Attempted Murder, Other Felony Charges
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone being shot in the area of 2110 Hook Way, just north of Campbellton. Within minutes, deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were on scene. Law enforcement quickly determined that a single...
Yahoo Sports
'IT security event': 'All-hands-on-deck' at TMH with law enforcement investigation underway
A TMH spokesperson sent out an email update saying "As was true yesterday, this is all the information we are able to provide at this time." The hospital has not said if the incident is related to a cyber attack or ransomware, but the update notes that "This is an active, ongoing investigation. We contacted law enforcement when this incident occurred, and we continue to work with the appropriate law enforcement agencies. We are also working with third party experts to assist in the investigation."
Comments / 0