Evaluation of enhanced home care support clinics regarding emergency home visits, hospitalization, and end-of-life care: a retrospective cohort study in a city of Japan

Marcin Geryk ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5164-07161. International Journal for Educational Integrity volume 19, Article number: 2 (2023) Cite this article. In early March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the situation of thousands of higher education institutions around the world. The spreading virus not only imposed remote education, but it also brought tremendous changes in university management. The introduction of new educational and administrative solutions was a huge logistical and financial challenge for public and private universities. It was not easy for students either. It also posed a problem for the faculty. Remote learning generated many problems even in highly developed countries. Therefore, the number of students was expected to slowly decline. It was a surprise that private universities saw an increase in interest in their offer right after the outbreak of the pandemic. The article presents the situation of private universities in Poland, the complex problems related to the management of the academic environment in the absence of proper preparation for on-line education as well as for remote management of higher education organizations.

