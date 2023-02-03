Read full article on original website
Dale R. Landon, 87, of Brasher Falls
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The family of Dale R. Landon, age 87 are saddened to announce his passing on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Friends and relatives may be received on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
William L. Rodee, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Heaven gained a faithful servant with the passing of William L. Rodee, Canton, NY on February 8, 2023 . Mr. Rodee was born September 27, 1934 to Bernard L. & Etta (Aldous) Rodee. The youngest of ten children, Mr. Rodee was the 6th generation to take over & run the family farm. In addition to his dedicated wife, Marilyn, his pride & joy was his family. His children & their spouses Leslee (Steve) Hooper, Terri Rodee (Doug Knuth), & Elliott (Mary) Rodee. His grandchildren Brandon (Shelby) Rodee, Sean (Taylor) Rodee, Liam Rodee, Julia Basford, Casey Basford, Amelia Rodee, Sarah Rodee, Chris (Courtney) Hooper, Garth (Mary) Hooper, & David (Adrianna) Hooper as well as great grandchildren (Charleigh, Brynlee, Duke, Alivia, Ellie, Callie, Grayson, Quinn, & Adler), & his siblings, numerous nieces & nephews (great nieces & nephews) & cousins (& their families).
Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of John Street, passed away, Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage, NY. Born on May 25, 1949 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Robert and Madeleine Wilson Bickford and she attended Gouverneur Schools. Sandra married...
Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, 86, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, age 86, of Morristown NY, will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church located on 506 Gouverneur Street, Morristown NY, with Rev. Christopher C. Carrara officiating. The burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Morristown following the Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ellen passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Clark Street, passed away, Friday, February 3, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY, surrounded by his family. Born on September 17, 1962 in Watertown, NY, to Ben H. and Dawn E. Shorkey Kiechle. He graduated from Indian River High School in 1981 and then joined the United States Army.
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton passed away at his home while under the loving care of his family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A prayer service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Linda M. Gordon Trombley, 72, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Gordon Trombley, 72, formerly of Ames Street, passed away Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Fire destroys an Aubuchon Hardware store in Upstate N.Y.
‘No one got hurt’ but the hardware store in Saranac Lake suffers ‘total loss’ says CEO. Aubuchon Company reported a recent fire completely burned through its hardware store in Saranac Lake, New York, resulting in a total loss for the store as well as the neighboring business.
Cinema Ten is Back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Cinema 10 begins its Spring 2023 season on Monday February 13th with a screening of Aftersun, a 2022 UK film directed by Charlotte Wells, at 7:15 pm at the Roxy in Potsdam. In her directorial debut, Charlotte Wells brings audiences a heart-wrenching tale of reflection and...
Boil water advisory issued in Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A water main break near the SUNY Potsdam campus has prompted a boil water advisory. The advisory from village officials advises people along Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to village limits to boil their water before consuming it. Village officials called the break near Bay...
St. Lawrence Centre | Shopping mall in New York State
St. Lawrence Centre is a shopping mall in Massena, New York, United States. It includes one anchor store, JCPenney. The mall was built in 1990 by the Heritage Company. At that time the Massena economy could support it, with a strong manufacturing base built around several local Alcoa plants and heavy cross-border shopping by Canadians from the area of Cornwall, Ontario, just across the St. Lawrence River. The cost of construction was $50 million. In 1995 it was sold to AP Massena Partners.
Wax on snow, a wintertime sweet treat
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - North country natives have likely heard of or tried wax on snow, but for anyone who hasn’t, we head over to Moser’s Maple in Croghan. “Today we’re going to talk about wax on snow,” owner Jake Moser said, “or jack wax, is another name for it. Jack wax is probably one of the earliest forms of candy, like a lot of kids are introduced to, especially if you’re part of a maple family.”
Meth lab found in St. Lawrence County, suspect arrested
MADRID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged the suspect in an investigation involving a methamphetamine lab found in the town of Madrid on February 6, 2023. On February 6, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a meth lab being located and on February 8, […]
Former SLU president dies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former president of St. Lawrence University has passed away. Walter Lawrence (Lawry) Gulick died on January 28. Gulick served as the university’s 15th president from 1981 to 1987. SLU issued the following news release:. St. Lawrence University is remembering former President Walter Lawrence...
Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11 AM in the United Church of Madrid with Rev. Thomas Jones officiating. Burial will be held in the Madrid Cemetery in the spring.
SUNY Potsdam names new president after national search
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam has named a new president. The university’s board of directors has selected Dr. Suzanne Smith following a national search. Dr. Smith is currently provost/vice president for academic affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University. She will begin her new job at SUNY Potsdam...
NY man charged with armed domestic dispute in front of children
FINE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County, New York, man faces numerous charges after police say he threatened several people, including children with a shotgun. It happened Monday evening. New York State Police responded to a home on Route 58 in the town of Fine. They say Alan Facey, 44, of Fine was in a domestic dispute and got a shotgun. They say he then blocked the door preventing the victim from leaving and fired a round off inside in front of children. The victim was eventually able to get the gun away from Facey and secure it.
Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident
According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River
NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
