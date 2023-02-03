ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brasher Falls, NY

Dale R. Landon, 87, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The family of Dale R. Landon, age 87 are saddened to announce his passing on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Friends and relatives may be received on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
