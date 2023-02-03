Read full article on original website
Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Shear Road, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM with Father Donald Robinson officiating. A Celebration-of-Life gathering will immediately follow at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757. To honor Joe, please wear your “Sunday” jeans and a flannel shirt.
Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, 86, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, age 86, of Morristown NY, will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church located on 506 Gouverneur Street, Morristown NY, with Rev. Christopher C. Carrara officiating. The burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Morristown following the Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ellen passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Improved veteran center unveiled
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s more open space and resources for the Joseph Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Center in Watertown. The newly renovated space allows for veterans to socialize and enjoy other services under the same roof. The biggest addition: workstations. Vets can file for benefits and insurance...
Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton passed away at his home while under the loving care of his family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A prayer service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
Watertown building could soon see tenants again
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A year-and-a-half after being condemned, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon host tenants again. According to the city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement, the complex has satisfied all the items on the condemnation list for the first, second and third floors. The building was...
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is for people who can’t live on their own without help but aren’t ready for a nursing home. “So, we’re right in the middle,” said Neva Bossard, the administrator for Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living. Residents can live in...
Suicide bereavement support group offered
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve lost someone to suicide, there’s a group in Lewis County to offer bereavement support. Sierra Kempney and April Ritz, public health specialists, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the group. Watch their interview above. The support...
Watertown lawmakers have heated exchange over golf club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The recent discovery of electrical issues at the Watertown Golf Club and the lack of an inspection led to a heated exchange at Monday night’s city council meeting. The city recently spent $3.4 million to buy the course, but an inspection of the clubhouse...
Black River Valley Concert Series
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Next up this year for the Black River Valley Concert Series is Ruby Shooz! This group of maniac musicians brings back the great sounds and images from the 50s and 60s, along with some newer classics. Good old rock ‘n’ roll with a high energy delivery – the Shooz give you the sights and sounds of an era not forgotten. Saturday night, February 11, at 7:30 PM at the Lewis County Historical Society at 7552 South State St. in Lowville.
Watertown firefighters union files grievance over clearing snow from hydrants
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After Watertown firefighters were told to help shovel out snow from fire hydrants, the firefighters’ union filed a grievance against the city. The firefighters say their contract with the city, or collective bargaining agreement, was violated when the chief ordered them to clear snow from fire hydrants on Thanksgiving, a holiday.
Cinema Ten is Back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Cinema 10 begins its Spring 2023 season on Monday February 13th with a screening of Aftersun, a 2022 UK film directed by Charlotte Wells, at 7:15 pm at the Roxy in Potsdam. In her directorial debut, Charlotte Wells brings audiences a heart-wrenching tale of reflection and...
Your Turn: feedback on Contour Airlines, golf course clubhouse & Blizzard of ‘77
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Flight tracking software said 34 Contour Airlines flights were canceled in 2 weeks between Ogdensburg and Philadelphia. The CEO says icy weather and mechanical issues have been challenging:. My son-in-law and grandchildren missed my husband’s funeral because they were stuck in Philly for 2 days...
New York Air Brake adding Watertown-based assembly jobs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York Air Brake is adding new assembly jobs to its Watertown headquarters. The company, which manufactures train control systems for the railroad industry, made the announcement Tuesday. NYAB currently employs approximately 250 at its Starbuck Avenue facility. The latest action adds up to 20...
State police search Lowville village police department
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
Rotary club holds Swimarathon to fight polio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The goal is to eradicate polio. That’s why Watertown Noon Rotary will hold its annual Rotary Swimarathon this weekend. Jeff Wood talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. It will be from 9 a.m....
Dessert Theater this week at T.I. High School
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a 25-year tradition for the Thousand Islands High School Select Choir. Choir members Marena Grenier and Evangeline Hopper talked about their annual Dessert Theater. Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning. It’s at 7 p.m. on Friday, February...
Alan Doyle at the Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) There are few artists capable of appealing to music fans of all stripes, and Alan Doyle is one of them. From the moment he burst onto the scene in the early 1990s with his band Great Big Sea, Canadians fell in love with the pride of Petty Harbour, Newfoundland, whose boundless charisma and sense of humor was eclipsed only by his magnetic stage presence. His influence is now being heard in a new generation of artists as his solo work continues to endear him to roots music fans everywhere. That’s clearly evident on Alan’s new EP Rough Side Out, which finds him collaborating with Canadian country music superstars Dean Brody and Jess Moskaluke, while at the same time offering his own distinctive interpretation of contemporary country. Now as we enter a new decade of music, the notion of genres feels even more antiquated. Connecting with as many listeners as possible continues to be Alan’s top priority, and he cheekily admits he tried to stack the deck in his favor with the EP’s final track “I Gotta Go.” It’s a tailor-made concert staple if there ever was, containing the soon-to-be immortal line, “20 songs if they love me, only 18 if they don’t.” At this point, it would be hard to find any Alan Doyle fan who would choose to leave a show until he’s expended every ounce of energy on the stage.
Former SLU president dies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former president of St. Lawrence University has passed away. Walter Lawrence (Lawry) Gulick died on January 28. Gulick served as the university’s 15th president from 1981 to 1987. SLU issued the following news release:. St. Lawrence University is remembering former President Walter Lawrence...
Sci-Tech Center artifacts damaged or destroyed in flood
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Sci-Tech Center, billed as a playground for your mind, can only think about where it will go next. Flooding led to its Stone Street building getting condemned. “A main valve in our sprinkling system, right as it enters the building, burst,” said Steve...
