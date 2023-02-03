Read full article on original website
Funeral Mass for Anita L. Backus, of Cranberry Lake
CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - The funeral Mass for Anita L. Backus, of Cranberry Lake, will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake. Following the Mass there will be a luncheon held at the Cranberry Lake Fire Department. All are welcome.
Joseph Anthony Scordo, 65
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Anthony Scordo, 65 passed peacefully on February 4, 2023. Joey was born February 17, 1957 to his loving parents Virginia Mae Pryor and (Ben) Forunato Scordo. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1975 Joey worked with his father at Scordo’s Arco Service Station. Then for many years at Stature Electric. Also operating a U-Haul truck and Hertz Car rental agency with his semi retired father Ben. He met Donna Miles, the daughter of Lenna and Clayton in 1991 and they were married at St Anthony’s church on September 30th, 1995 by Rev. Msg. Anthony Milia.
Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Shear Road, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM with Father Donald Robinson officiating. A Celebration-of-Life gathering will immediately follow at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757. To honor Joe, please wear your “Sunday” jeans and a flannel shirt.
William L. Rodee, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Heaven gained a faithful servant with the passing of William L. Rodee, Canton, NY on February 8, 2023 . Mr. Rodee was born September 27, 1934 to Bernard L. & Etta (Aldous) Rodee. The youngest of ten children, Mr. Rodee was the 6th generation to take over & run the family farm. In addition to his dedicated wife, Marilyn, his pride & joy was his family. His children & their spouses Leslee (Steve) Hooper, Terri Rodee (Doug Knuth), & Elliott (Mary) Rodee. His grandchildren Brandon (Shelby) Rodee, Sean (Taylor) Rodee, Liam Rodee, Julia Basford, Casey Basford, Amelia Rodee, Sarah Rodee, Chris (Courtney) Hooper, Garth (Mary) Hooper, & David (Adrianna) Hooper as well as great grandchildren (Charleigh, Brynlee, Duke, Alivia, Ellie, Callie, Grayson, Quinn, & Adler), & his siblings, numerous nieces & nephews (great nieces & nephews) & cousins (& their families).
Dale R. Landon, 87, of Brasher Falls
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The family of Dale R. Landon, age 87 are saddened to announce his passing on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Friends and relatives may be received on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Linda M. Gordon Trombley, 72, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Gordon Trombley, 72, formerly of Ames Street, passed away Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Paul J. Brouillette, 85, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Paul J. Brouillette, 85, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held at 3:30pm on Wednesday (February 8, 2023) at the St. Philip & James Catholic Church in Lisbon with Rev. Kevin O’Brien & Pastor Floyd McCallum co-officiating. Calling hours will be held also on Wednesday prior to the funeral from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Paul passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon February 5, 2023 with his loving family by his side at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Benjamin Joseph Kelly, 94, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Benjamin Joseph Kelly, age 94, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Massena Hospital, where he had been a patient. Benjamin was born on October 8, 1928 in Saranac Lake to Benjamin Joseph and Anna Bero Kelly. His parents met at the Trudeau Tuberculosis Sanitarium, where he was a patient and she was a nurse aide. Benjamin’s father died when he was two years old and at that point, he and his sister were raised on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation with his grandparents Charlotte Hill Bero and Louis Bero. He attended St. Regis Mohawk Elementary school in Hogansburg and graduated from Bombay High School. While in high school , he was a member of two very strong athletic teams in basketball and baseball. This was a source of great pride for him and he and his teammates loved to reminisce.
Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of John Street, passed away, Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage, NY. Born on May 25, 1949 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Robert and Madeleine Wilson Bickford and she attended Gouverneur Schools. Sandra married...
Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, 86, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, age 86, of Morristown NY, will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church located on 506 Gouverneur Street, Morristown NY, with Rev. Christopher C. Carrara officiating. The burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Morristown following the Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ellen passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton passed away at his home while under the loving care of his family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A prayer service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Gerald Wescott Cook, 90, of Owls Head
OWLS HEAD, New York (WWNY) - Gerald Wescott Cook, 90, of Owls Head, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY. He was born in Malone, NY, on August 30, 1932, to the late Meldon and Beatrice (Coolidge) Cook. He retired from the Bellmont Highway Department in Owls Head, NY in 1994. He enjoyed riding around in the Rhino, visiting, and puzzle books.
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is for people who can’t live on their own without help but aren’t ready for a nursing home. “So, we’re right in the middle,” said Neva Bossard, the administrator for Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living. Residents can live in...
Alan Doyle at the Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) There are few artists capable of appealing to music fans of all stripes, and Alan Doyle is one of them. From the moment he burst onto the scene in the early 1990s with his band Great Big Sea, Canadians fell in love with the pride of Petty Harbour, Newfoundland, whose boundless charisma and sense of humor was eclipsed only by his magnetic stage presence. His influence is now being heard in a new generation of artists as his solo work continues to endear him to roots music fans everywhere. That’s clearly evident on Alan’s new EP Rough Side Out, which finds him collaborating with Canadian country music superstars Dean Brody and Jess Moskaluke, while at the same time offering his own distinctive interpretation of contemporary country. Now as we enter a new decade of music, the notion of genres feels even more antiquated. Connecting with as many listeners as possible continues to be Alan’s top priority, and he cheekily admits he tried to stack the deck in his favor with the EP’s final track “I Gotta Go.” It’s a tailor-made concert staple if there ever was, containing the soon-to-be immortal line, “20 songs if they love me, only 18 if they don’t.” At this point, it would be hard to find any Alan Doyle fan who would choose to leave a show until he’s expended every ounce of energy on the stage.
Mother & Son Superhero Gala later this month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a Mother and Son Superhero Gala. A Touch of Grace Bridal Shop owner Kathy Lettiere says you can dress up in superhero attire or wear something more formal with a superhero touch. She says there will be face painting there to help with that.
Improved veteran center unveiled
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s more open space and resources for the Joseph Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Center in Watertown. It is located downtown in the Marcy Building, 247 State Street. The newly renovated space allows for veterans to socialize and enjoy other services under the same roof.
Suicide bereavement support group offered
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve lost someone to suicide, there’s a group in Lewis County to offer bereavement support. Sierra Kempney and April Ritz, public health specialists, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the group. Watch their interview above. The support...
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
Make your reservations for Shapiro Award dinner
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to attend the dinner for the 69th Annual Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.
Black River Valley Concert Series
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Next up this year for the Black River Valley Concert Series is Ruby Shooz! This group of maniac musicians brings back the great sounds and images from the 50s and 60s, along with some newer classics. Good old rock ‘n’ roll with a high energy delivery – the Shooz give you the sights and sounds of an era not forgotten. Saturday night, February 11, at 7:30 PM at the Lewis County Historical Society at 7552 South State St. in Lowville.
