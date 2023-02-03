Read full article on original website
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
Joseph Anthony Scordo, 65
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Anthony Scordo, 65 passed peacefully on February 4, 2023. Joey was born February 17, 1957 to his loving parents Virginia Mae Pryor and (Ben) Forunato Scordo. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1975 Joey worked with his father at Scordo’s Arco Service Station. Then for many years at Stature Electric. Also operating a U-Haul truck and Hertz Car rental agency with his semi retired father Ben. He met Donna Miles, the daughter of Lenna and Clayton in 1991 and they were married at St Anthony’s church on September 30th, 1995 by Rev. Msg. Anthony Milia.
Linda M. Gordon Trombley, 72, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Gordon Trombley, 72, formerly of Ames Street, passed away Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Shear Road, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM with Father Donald Robinson officiating. A Celebration-of-Life gathering will immediately follow at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757. To honor Joe, please wear your “Sunday” jeans and a flannel shirt.
Daniel Joseph Grieco Jr., 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel Joseph Grieco Jr. 78, of Watertown, NY passed away on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. Daniel was born on October 9th, 1944 in Watertown, NY to Daniel Grieco Sr. and Josephine Grieco. Mr. Grieco married Judy Lennox on November 20th, 1971 at St. Anthony’s Church of Watertown. He graduated from Watertown High School and earned an Associate’s degree in Business from Jefferson Community College.
Gerald Wescott Cook, 90, of Owls Head
OWLS HEAD, New York (WWNY) - Gerald Wescott Cook, 90, of Owls Head, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY. He was born in Malone, NY, on August 30, 1932, to the late Meldon and Beatrice (Coolidge) Cook. He retired from the Bellmont Highway Department in Owls Head, NY in 1994. He enjoyed riding around in the Rhino, visiting, and puzzle books.
Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, 86, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, age 86, of Morristown NY, will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church located on 506 Gouverneur Street, Morristown NY, with Rev. Christopher C. Carrara officiating. The burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Morristown following the Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ellen passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton passed away at his home while under the loving care of his family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A prayer service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Jeffrey J. “Poncho” Turner, 61, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Everyone’s friend Jeffrey J. “Poncho” Turner, 61, of Watertown, died January 31, 2023, at 5:55pm at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Born January 1, 1961, in Watertown NY, a son of Jeffrey and Dorothy Fleming Turner. He graduated from Watertown High School, being voted Class Partier of the Class of 1980.
Improved veteran center unveiled
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s more open space and resources for the Joseph Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Center in Watertown. It is located downtown in the Marcy Building, 247 State Street. The newly renovated space allows for veterans to socialize and enjoy other services under the same roof.
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is for people who can’t live on their own without help but aren’t ready for a nursing home. “So, we’re right in the middle,” said Neva Bossard, the administrator for Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living. Residents can live in...
Nancy (Nan) Elizabeth Dixon, 93, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Nancy (Nan) Elizabeth Dixon, 93, passed away at home in Clayton, NY on February 4, 2023, after a full and adventurous life. Her son William was by her side. She was born at home in Detroit, Michigan on October 14, 1929, to Florence Estelle (Dixon)...
Boil water advisory issued in Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A water main break near the SUNY Potsdam campus has prompted a boil water advisory. The advisory from village officials advises people along Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to village limits to boil their water before consuming it. Village officials called the break near Bay...
Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Clark Street, passed away, Friday, February 3, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY, surrounded by his family. Born on September 17, 1962 in Watertown, NY, to Ben H. and Dawn E. Shorkey Kiechle. He graduated from Indian River High School in 1981 and then joined the United States Army.
Wax on snow, a wintertime sweet treat
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - North country natives have likely heard of or tried wax on snow, but for anyone who hasn’t, we head over to Moser’s Maple in Croghan. “Today we’re going to talk about wax on snow,” owner Jake Moser said, “or jack wax, is another name for it. Jack wax is probably one of the earliest forms of candy, like a lot of kids are introduced to, especially if you’re part of a maple family.”
Watertown firefighters union files grievance over clearing snow from hydrants
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After Watertown firefighters were told to help shovel out snow from fire hydrants, the firefighters’ union filed a grievance against the city. The firefighters say their contract with the city, or collective bargaining agreement, was violated when the chief ordered them to clear snow from fire hydrants on Thanksgiving, a holiday.
State police search Lowville village police department
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
Black River Valley Concert Series
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Next up this year for the Black River Valley Concert Series is Ruby Shooz! This group of maniac musicians brings back the great sounds and images from the 50s and 60s, along with some newer classics. Good old rock ‘n’ roll with a high energy delivery – the Shooz give you the sights and sounds of an era not forgotten. Saturday night, February 11, at 7:30 PM at the Lewis County Historical Society at 7552 South State St. in Lowville.
Watertown lawmakers have heated exchange over golf club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The recent discovery of electrical issues at the Watertown Golf Club and the lack of an inspection led to a heated exchange at Monday night’s city council meeting. The city recently spent $3.4 million to buy the course, but an inspection of the clubhouse...
Wilfred F. Lewis, 80, of Deferiet
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Wilfred F. Lewis, 80, of Wilna Ave. Deferiet, died Sunday evening, February 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was a patient for three days. Willy was born on July 13,1942 in Deferiet, the son of the late Harold and Rosella (Ashlaw)...
