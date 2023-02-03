Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Dale R. Landon, 87, of Brasher Falls
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The family of Dale R. Landon, age 87 are saddened to announce his passing on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Friends and relatives may be received on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
wwnytv.com
Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of John Street, passed away, Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage, NY. Born on May 25, 1949 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Robert and Madeleine Wilson Bickford and she attended Gouverneur Schools. Sandra married...
wwnytv.com
Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, 86, of Morristown
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Ellen Burke Heffernan Long, age 86, of Morristown NY, will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church located on 506 Gouverneur Street, Morristown NY, with Rev. Christopher C. Carrara officiating. The burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Morristown following the Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ellen passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
wwnytv.com
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
wwnytv.com
Linda M. Gordon Trombley, 72, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Gordon Trombley, 72, formerly of Ames Street, passed away Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Paul J. Brouillette, 85, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Paul J. Brouillette, 85, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held at 3:30pm on Wednesday (February 8, 2023) at the St. Philip & James Catholic Church in Lisbon with Rev. Kevin O’Brien & Pastor Floyd McCallum co-officiating. Calling hours will be held also on Wednesday prior to the funeral from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Paul passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon February 5, 2023 with his loving family by his side at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
wwnytv.com
Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton passed away at his home while under the loving care of his family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A prayer service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
wwnytv.com
Benjamin Joseph Kelly, 94, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Benjamin Joseph Kelly, age 94, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Massena Hospital, where he had been a patient. Benjamin was born on October 8, 1928 in Saranac Lake to Benjamin Joseph and Anna Bero Kelly. His parents met at the Trudeau Tuberculosis Sanitarium, where he was a patient and she was a nurse aide. Benjamin’s father died when he was two years old and at that point, he and his sister were raised on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation with his grandparents Charlotte Hill Bero and Louis Bero. He attended St. Regis Mohawk Elementary school in Hogansburg and graduated from Bombay High School. While in high school , he was a member of two very strong athletic teams in basketball and baseball. This was a source of great pride for him and he and his teammates loved to reminisce.
wwnytv.com
Boil water advisory issued in Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A water main break near the SUNY Potsdam campus has prompted a boil water advisory. The advisory from village officials advises people along Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to village limits to boil their water before consuming it. Village officials called the break near Bay...
wwnytv.com
Cinema Ten is Back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Cinema 10 begins its Spring 2023 season on Monday February 13th with a screening of Aftersun, a 2022 UK film directed by Charlotte Wells, at 7:15 pm at the Roxy in Potsdam. In her directorial debut, Charlotte Wells brings audiences a heart-wrenching tale of reflection and...
wwnytv.com
SUNY Potsdam names new president after national search
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam has named a new president. The university’s board of directors has selected Dr. Suzanne Smith following a national search. Dr. Smith is currently provost/vice president for academic affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University. She will begin her new job at SUNY Potsdam...
wwnytv.com
Former SLU president dies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former president of St. Lawrence University has passed away. Walter Lawrence (Lawry) Gulick died on January 28. Gulick served as the university’s 15th president from 1981 to 1987. SLU issued the following news release:. St. Lawrence University is remembering former President Walter Lawrence...
wwnytv.com
Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Gloria M. Watson, 94, of Madrid, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11 AM in the United Church of Madrid with Rev. Thomas Jones officiating. Burial will be held in the Madrid Cemetery in the spring.
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly fired shotgun inside home with children present
FINE, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of firing a shotgun inside a home during a domestic dispute. State police arrested 44-year-old Alan Facey of Fine on Monday in connection with a January 31 incident. Troopers were called to a home on State Highway 58...
wwnytv.com
Mother sentenced to 20 years in Treyanna Summerville’s death
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her daughter in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Lashanna Charlton’s sentence was handed down in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning. She pleaded guilty in December to first-degree manslaughter in the...
wwnytv.com
Audit: Lisbon Central failed to submit Medicaid claims
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Lisbon Central School missed out on about $20,000 in Medicaid reimbursements it may have been entitled to. That was a finding of an audit released Wednesday by the New York state comptroller’s office. Auditors say district officials didn’t identify students who received Medicaid-eligible services...
wwnytv.com
Judge recuses himself in Snow murder trial
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The judge who was set to preside over the Michael Snow murder trial has recused himself. St. Lawrence County Court Judge Greg Storie didn’t explain why he withdrew from the case. Franklin County Court Judge Craig Carriero will take his place. The trial, which...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of making meth in town of Madrid
TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A 44-year-old man is accused of making meth at a home in the town of Madrid. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged Casey Deshane with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Comments / 0