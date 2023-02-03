AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Benjamin Joseph Kelly, age 94, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Massena Hospital, where he had been a patient. Benjamin was born on October 8, 1928 in Saranac Lake to Benjamin Joseph and Anna Bero Kelly. His parents met at the Trudeau Tuberculosis Sanitarium, where he was a patient and she was a nurse aide. Benjamin’s father died when he was two years old and at that point, he and his sister were raised on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation with his grandparents Charlotte Hill Bero and Louis Bero. He attended St. Regis Mohawk Elementary school in Hogansburg and graduated from Bombay High School. While in high school , he was a member of two very strong athletic teams in basketball and baseball. This was a source of great pride for him and he and his teammates loved to reminisce.

AKWESASNE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO